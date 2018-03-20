Lawmaker's Office Gets Student Suspended For Cursing About Gun Control

A staffer for Mark Amodei — who is known to curse himself — called the school of a student who cursed while discussing gun control. That student was suspended.

A high school student participating in a nationwide walkout protesting gun laws last week was suspended by his school after a congressional staffer tattled on him for cussing.

During the protest, Noah Christiansen, who is 17 years old and a junior at Robert McQueen High School in Reno, Nevada, called his Congressman’s office to voice dissatisfaction with the lawmaker’s stances on loose gun laws in America. While Christiansen didn’t speak directly to his member of Congress, Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV), he did speak to a staffer.

Christiansen, who admits he could have used better words, told the staffer that lawmakers should “get off their f---ing a--es” and pass gun control laws, such as raising the minimum age to purchase weapons and banning bump stocks.

After their conversation, the staffer, whose name is Arturo Garzon, called Christiansen’s school to let them know about the student’s vulgarities. Garzon ended up speaking directly to the principal.

Amodei explained what Garzon said in his phone call, and suggested it wasn’t meant to be retaliatory. “He just said ‘I wanted you know that this guy was really vulgar. We had a lot of calls and nobody else was,’ and that was it,” Amodei said.

But that’s a difficult pill to swallow. If he didn’t want anything to happen to the student, why lodge a complaint at all? No one would call to complain to a company about poor customer service if they didn’t want something to happen about it, and we shouldn’t believe that Garzon called Christiansen’s principal just to chit-chat.

Indeed, after the call was made, Christiansen was punished with a two-day suspension. He was also removed from his post within his school’s student government.

The call to the student’s school is distressing because, by all accounts, Christiansen is a good student. It’s also hypocritical — Amodei himself has used colorful language, including in 2016 when he joked that he’d act as a go-between for Speaker Paul Ryan if he needed to talk to President Donald Trump.

“Do you need anything from the White House because I know they're not talking to your lily white a--,” Amodei said at the time.

Students are free to exercise their First Amendment rights, including speaking to their members of Congress. Whether they like it or not, Christiansen (even while using vulgarities) was well within his rights to speak his mind to a lawmaker who represents him.

It was wrong of the school to suspend him, and doubly wrong for Amodei’s office to seek retaliatory measures against Christiansen. And any attempts at suggesting that it wasn’t retaliatory in nature should be met with a discerning, skeptical eye.

Banner/thumbnail credit: US House Office of Photography/Public domain