GOP Lawmaker Slams Emma Gonzalez For Honoring Her Cuban Heritage

An Iowa Congressman, who has a history of racist statements, published a meme on Facebook lampooning Emma González for wearing a Cuban flag patch.

Congressman Steve King over the weekend extended his reputation for disparaging statements when his campaign published a Facebook post mocking Parkland student activist Emma González for wearing a Cuban flag while speaking at the March For Our Lives.

King, a Republican representing Iowa, posted a number of memes lampooning the nationwide marches, which were attended by hundreds of thousands of protesters. But the one making fun of González, who has been a prominent advocate at the center of the gun control movement since the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, drew particular criticism.

"This is how you look when you claim Cuban heritage yet don't speak Spanish and ignore the fact that your ancestors fled the island when the dictatorship turned Cuba into a prison camp, after removing all weapons from its citizens; hence their right to self defense," read text placed next to González’s face.

A survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting was among the hundreds who commented on the post.

“Are you SERIOUSLY mocking a school shooting survivor for her ethnic identity,” Brandon Wolf wrote. “When it was my community, where were you? When it was Sandy Hook? Columbine? Were you on the sideline mocking those communities too? Did you question someone identifying as a mother? Did you question whether people like me were crisis actors?”

Fellow Parkland activist David Hogg also commented about King’s post and asked Marco Rubio, who is Cuban, to respond.

Hey @marcorubio @Emma4Change s family fled Cuba to escape totalitarianism and live in freedom just like your family could you please respond to @SteveKingIA — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 26, 2018

King’s campaign team fought the criticism, claiming the post was unrelated to González’s race.

“And the meme in question obviously isn’t an attack on her ‘heritage’ in any way,” said King’s campaign spokesman, who added the page is not personally run by the Congressman. “It merely points out the irony of someone pushing gun control while wearing the flag of a country that was oppressed by a communist, anti-gun regime. Pretty simple, really.”

.@DMRegister , you need to get your boy @SteveKingIA and Ms. @KimReynoldsIA . Picking fights with mass shooting survivors on Facebook? Is that SERIOUSLY the look that the Governor of Iowa is going for? ??????? — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) March 25, 2018

Some social media users have sought to discredit González’s gun control activism before. Most notably, a doctored image of her appeared ripping up the Constitution, and a candidate running for Maine’s state congress ended his run after referring to her as a “skinhead lesbian.”

King has previously endorsed discriminatory rhetoric and espoused Islamophobic and racist ideology. His political stances have attracted the support of characters like David Duke, the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

In 2004, he called the torture and rape of prisoners at Abu Ghraib “hazing.”

In 2013, when discussing his views on undocumented immigrants, King said “for every one who’s a valedictorian, there’s another 100 out there that they weigh 130 pounds and they’ve got calves the size of cantaloupes because they’re hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert.”

And two years ago, he asked Chris Hayes, “where did any other subgroup of people contribute more to civilization” than white people. The same year, the Des Moines Register wrote an article that said King had a Confederate flag on his desk.

Given his prior racist statements, King’s disparaging remarks about González are hardly surprising. In fact, they’re much less offensive than some of his other comments.

But the fact that a national representative feels comfortable launching identity-based attacks against teenagers whose political views he disagrees with hints at the depravity of the nation’s current political climate. Rather than engaging with the issues González is attempting to discuss, King attempted to distract public attention with immature comments. Such tactics degrade respect for public officials and pollute political discussion.