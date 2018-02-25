Connecticut Governor Says NRA Has 'Become A Terrorist Organization'

Some people may view Gov. Dannel Malloy's words as hyperbolic. But he's not that far off; the NRA's lobbying efforts have helped domestic and foreign terror threats.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy, a Democrat, is mimicking some signage seen elsewhere in the United States when it comes to how he describes the National Rifle Association.

“They act, quite frankly, in some cases, as a terrorist organization,” Malloy said, citing their tactics against companies taking proactive steps to prevent gun violence. “‘You want to make safer guns? We will boycott your company.' That's who they are. That's what they do.”

Malloy further explained that the organization had made significant changes from what it once was less than 20 years ago.

“The NRA today is a far cry from the NRA that in 1999 said that teachers shouldn't carry weapons in schools,” the governor elaborated. “Or in the '90s said we should have universal background checks. They have, in essence, become a terrorist organization.”

While seemingly hyperbolic to some people, the fact that our gun laws allow individuals to carry out mass shootings, killing dozens at a time, does lend credence to the idea that “terror” is being acted out in our schools, churches, and other public places across the country. The NRA has certainly played a part in lobbying against laws that could have limited the scope of such tragedies, or even prevented them from happening at all.

Even if the NRA can’t be called a terrorist itself, its opposition to certain gun laws have aided those who proudly wear the label. Terrorist organizations that are recognized by the international community have also encouraged their members to take advantage of our nation’s loose gun laws, including ISIS, who printed out how easy it is to obtain a weapon in a magazine to its members last year.

“In most U.S. states, anything from a single-shot shotgun all the way up to a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle can be purchased at showrooms or through online sales — by way of private dealers — with no background checks, and without requiring either an ID or a gun license,” the terrorist group wrote.

Some people may disagree with Malloy’s take that the NRA is itself a terrorist organization. Yet the policies it proposes, and the lengths to which it goes to in order to prevent regulations on guns, directly benefits would-be terrorists (foreign and home-grown) in their pursuit of deadly weaponry.

Members of the NRA may not see themselves as terrorists, but the policies promoted by the NRA have caused the emotional feeling of “terror” to elevate among the citizens of this nation. And for that, the organization should be ashamed.