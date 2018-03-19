Trump-Tied Lobbyist Almost Killed Trying To Solve Seth Rich’s Death

Jack Burkman alleged his relationship with Kevin Doherty turned sour after he sent a cease and desist order to the ex-Marine as he tried to take over the investigation.

In a saga no less than a thriller, lobbyist Jack Burkman claims he was nearly killed by the man he hired to investigate Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich’s murder.

Burkman, a conservative lobbyist who raised money for former Trump campaign official Rick Gates, alleged that his ex-employee, Kevin Doherty shot him several times and tried to kill him as he ran him over with an SUV.

Doherty was arrested by the Arlington County police on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony over Burkman’s allegations in a tale that could compete with the wildest conspiracy theories.

In true cinematic fashion, Burkman debunked police investigation that concluded Rich died in a botched robbery and launched his own private investigation as conspiracy theories started to build around the DNC staffer’s death. He also offered $130,000 reward for helping solve the Rich’s murder.

According to Burkman, an ex-Marine, ex-special agent, Doherty stepped up to the plate who initially “did good work” in Burkman’s “Profiling Project” which aimed at building a psychological profile of Rich’s likely killer, however, their relationship quickly turned sour as Doherty allegedly started talking to reporters and tried dictate the investigation.

Burkman sent Doherty a cease and desist letter, however he alleged that Doherty “simmered and simmered and simmered” and in that anger later tried to kill him.

Burkman reportedly had moved onto another project after he cut ties with the ex-marine. He was looking for whistleblowers in the FBI to prove misconduct during the 2016 elections; he even set up a reward for $25,000. He thought he had hit the lottery when a man claiming to be an FBI agent with groundbreaking information about then-deputy director Andrew McCabe. At the time, McCabe was already under an investigation for handling of probes into Hilary Clinton. (McCabe has now been fired over allegations of mishandling information to the media.)

His supposed FBI source dropped two packages in a garage at the Key Bridge Marriott in Rosslyn, “I thought I had the story of the decade,” Burkman recalled, even though his wife had serious doubts of the authenticity of these documents, he said, the emails “looked super real,” containing details about the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

On the day, Burkman was supposed to get the full inspector general report on McCabe, which still has not been released, he was shot several times, as he ran out to avoid any more shots, he was hit by an SUV, that backed up to run him over.

“It looked like he was coming to kill me,” Burkman said.

The police have refused to comment on Burkman’s recollection of the incident but Burkman insisted that the tracked the SUV back to Doherty and brought him a picture of his former employee. He said he initially didn’t even remember Doherty as he thought he had put that matter to rest.

“I just figured the matter was closed but what happened is, I guess, he was simmering and simmering and simmering, He became somewhat angry because he thought the Profiling Project belonged to him,” said Burkman.

Doherty at this time does not have lawyer and is being held without bond by the police. A former lawyer of Doherty’s said the attack seemed “out of character” for the ex-marine.

Burkman now travels with security and even though, healing from several gunshot wounds, he has not given up on his pursuit of conspiracy theories; his Profiling Project concluded Rich was killed by a hired killer.

“This in my mind makes the whole Seth story stranger and stranger,” Burkman said.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images