This Image Shows Emma Gonzalez Tearing Up US Constitution - It's Fake

Also, in the doctored images, the color of the teen's face was also changed. Dark circles were created around her eyes, which is not the case in the original version.

 

Ever since Parkland shooting survivors started speaking out against gun violence, pro-gun conservative trolls have been shamelessly peddling all sorts of conspiracy theories to discredit the children who are still reeling from the trauma of the tragedy.

Most infamously, just days after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school massacre, which claimed 17 lives, David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, both survivors of the shooting, were accused of being crisis actor by crisis actors.

Now, just as thousands of students across the country marched for more sensible gun laws in the U.S., right-wing trolls are circulating yet another piece of fake news.

An image of Gonzalez, which appeared to show her tearing up a copy of the U.S. Constitution, has been shared among conservative social media users.

The fake photo is based on images from a Teen Vogue piece featuring González and other Parkland survivors. In it, she can be seen ripping up a gun target poster - not the U.S. Constitution.

Gab, a social media platform popular among white supremacists, also shared the fake images:

 

Thankfully, Donald Moynihan, a professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, debunked the conspiracy theory on Twitter, pointing out how right-wingers and supporters of the National Rifle Association (NRA) were exploiting teenagers, who had just experienced a mass shooting, for their agenda.

 

