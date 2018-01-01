Texas Cop Manhandles 16-Year-Old Handcuffed Student For ‘Mouthing Off’

“He slammed me against the door and I have a bump right here to show it… I told him to stop like to let me go he grabbed my arm and he twisted it.”

A police officer in San Antonio, Texas, was caught on camera brutally handcuffing and manhandling a teenage high school student for allegedly “mouthing off” and raising her voice.

The disturbing incident took place at Por Vida Charter High School after the cop, whose remains unnamed, was called to the campus to remove a woman who was refusing to leave the office. Apparently, the woman could only speak Spanish so student Tiffany Rodriguez said she began translating for her, believing the officer wasn’t being fair to the woman.

However, it appears that ticked off the cop who was then recorded using excessive force on the 16-year-old girl.

“Yeah, I was mouthing off, but I was mouthing off to help the lady out like translating Spanish, because he didn’t know Spanish,” said Rodriguez. “He slammed me against the door and I have a bump right here to show it. And when he had me against the door, I told him to stop like to let me go he grabbed my arm and he twisted it.”

Cassandra Ortiz, Rodriguez's best friend, was also there at the time. According to the San Antonio police, the teenagers were in the office for being out of uniform, tardiness and swearing.

“I knew her for so long it hurt me to see her getting thrown around everywhere,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz’s mother, Jessica Villarreal, began recording the video as soon as she heard Rodriguez scream.

“You can’t drag around a child like that, I don’t care how mad they get you, you’re an adult you don’t grab a child like that,” she told the cop, to which he responded, “Are you her mother?” before dragging the teen on the school counter, face down.

The girl, who said her arm and shoulder had to be examined for injuries after the violent arrest, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

“I just think that he shouldn’t be working as a cop if he is going to be doing that to kids,” she said.

However, the police department said it will conduct an investigation and review the body cam footage of the cop.

Thumbnail / Banner : Pixabay