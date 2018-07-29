Cop Fatally Shoots Unarmed Hispanic Man For Acting 'Bizarrely'

It is important to note that the Hispanic man was unarmed and he didn’t have any kind of weapon in his hand nor did he harm any other person.

A man was shot and killed by a Pennsylvania police officer while across the street from Dorney Park amusement park, officials said.



A Hispanic man was shot dead by police officers in Pennsylvania after police responded to reports that a man interrupted traffic and damaged some of the cars.

The incident took place at Dorney Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where the man identified as 44-year-old Joseph Santos was fatally shot by a South Whitehall Township cop. The shooting incident was captured on camera and was uploaded to Facebook by a witness.

The police department reportedly received multiple calls to get help for a man who was reportedly damaging cars and was walking on the road.

At first, the video showed Santos leaning on the police car’s window. After a few seconds he moved towards the back of the police SUV and banged the window. He then walked away and began moving in the other direction.

However, after a few moments, he came back in the frame and shouted something at the cops. As he approached the car, the cops opened fire and Santos fell flat on the road. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and the officer who shot the man has now been placed on and administrative leave.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said, “They investigated, encountered, and the incident unfolded from there... We'll be speaking to everybody involved and looking for witnesses. Santos had been on a rampage on US Route 22 on Saturday and 'at least on one occasion he ripped a window out of a vehicle. The guy was behaving, what I would characterize as, bizarrely.”

The cause of the death will be released once the victim’s autopsy is conducted.

However, it is important to note the Santos was unarmed and he didn’t have any kind of weapon in his hand nor did he harm any other person.

The incident once again highlights the biasness in the way police responds to cases where a white person is involved compared to where a person of color is involved.

In Santos’ case, even if he was at fault, shooting him dead for damaging cars can’t be justified. There are several other methods the police could have adopted to control him. Moreover, as we have seen in the past, had it been a white man instead of Santos, police would have handled the case very differently.

In April, Perry Bagget shot a police officer in Houston County, Georgia, during a domestic dispute. He was not shot by police and was taken into custody alive – because he is white.

However, there have been cases where people of color have been shot for not even committing a crime.

In March, 2018 South Sacramento, California, responded to reports of a man breaking into vehicles by fatally shooting an unarmed black man who was standing in his own backyard after police mistook him for carrying a gun.

The only thing he had was his cell phone. The victim, 22-year-old Stephon Clark, was an African-American father of two, who was living with his siblings and grandparents.

