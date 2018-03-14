Cop Who Only Got 15 Days For Child Porn Charged With Abuse Of Minor

A police officer who was arrested for possession of child pornography and who stayed in jail for just 15 days has now been charged of raping a child.

A former Minnesota police officer who has now been charged for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old once spent only 15 days in jail for possession of child pornography.

A local news station’s investigation into the officer unveiled that in 2016, Abraham Torrez, 44, was the subject of a child pornography case. At the time, investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) found “thousands of pictures and videos” of child pornography. The material apprehended included pictures of “very young” children of both sexes being subject to torture and rape.

When asked if he had ever “touched a child sexually” then, Torrez told investigators he hadn’t.

But perhaps what's even more disturbing is that officials simply believed him blindly, and that during their interview with the suspect, investigators appeared to treat him differently for being a Metro Transit cop.

“You know your rights. You’re a cop. You’ve probably said them a million times,” one BCA investigator said.

“We’re trying to be as discreet as possible,” another one reportedly added, “because of your position.”

After the incident, he was quietly fired as he agreed to plead guilty to charges of felony possession of child pornography.

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom told reporters they asked for a 30-day sentence for Torrez, but Judge Tim Wermager shortened it to 15 days. In addition, Torrez was given a chance to have his record reflect only a misdemeanor charge if he completed probation.

Now, a teenage girl has accused Torrez of sexually molestation and abuse that has happened systematically since she was 6-years-old. The fact he spent just a few days in jail did not help her escape or report him since the abuse continued once he was released.

According to the reporter’s investigation into Torrez’s prior sentence, while the local police say that nobody in Minnesota spends more than 68 days in jail for possession of child pornography, he claims that the cop’s sentence was the lightest he had seen in his research. Still, Backstrom says he wasn’t treated differently because he was a cop.

“Listen, Mr. Torrez was not cut a break,” Backstrom said. “He was given an appropriate offer that was consistent with other cases of this nature.”

While he has finally been charged with the child’s assault last week, we hope for the sake of justice and other potential victims that this time around, local officials won’t give him special treatment.

It’s heartbreaking to learn that a child has been abused and violated repeatedly for years by a man whose job is to safeguard the public. But what’s even worse is to think that police had him and yet, they let him go and never investigated whether he had abused any child. Instead, they chose to simply take his word for it.