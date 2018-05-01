Cops Beat Schizophrenic Black Man For 'Wearing Nothing But A Blanket'

“You can’t just beat him and treat him any kind of way 'cause he’s not right in his mind. I don’t know what he might have said that would cause anybody to strike him like that.”

The unarmed man being beaten is my cousin Arrington James Barber. He has been diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic for the past ten years. However, no one deserves this treatment. @MarionPolice we need answers!!! @Marion_CT pic.twitter.com/kiMvy8Jqag — marquez (@MarquezGarvey) May 2, 2018

An African-American man was reportedly beaten up by police officers during a violent arrest in Marion, Indiana.

Video of the incident shows Arrington Barber, 29, pinned down on the side of the street as officers surround him and beat him aggressively. The man has reportedly been dealing with mental health issue and suffers from schizophrenia.

It also clearly shows that officers continue to beat Barber despite of the fact that he was restrained and knocked to the ground.

Now, Barber’s parents are demanding answers and are saying they have no idea why their son was beaten up.

“They’re beating him down like he’s a dog. It’s disgusting, I mean it’s disgusting. Those officers are going to have to answer some questions,” said his father, James Barber.

His mother, Michele Davis, said, “You can’t just beat him and treat him any kind of way 'cause he’s not right in his mind. I don’t know what he might have said that would cause anybody to strike him like that. I’m lost. I really am.”

“I mean he has his issues. I’m never going to say he doesn’t, but at the same token let's work hand and hand and fix this. It’s really ridiculous, it really is,” added Davis.

According to police Chief Angela Haley, Barber had an active warrant for public nudity as he was wearing nothing but a blanket. Officers were trying to take him into custody and the police took action only when he ran away from the officers.

Haley further said officers used force only when Barber refused to obey the officers’ orders. After beating him up, the officers succeeded in arresting him.

“Barber continued to be non-compliant with the officer's commands at which time Barber was subdued in accordance with Marion Police Department's Use of Force Policies and Indiana Law Enforcement Training,” she said.

Barber’s crime has not been proven yet and even if what the police report claims is true, he didn’t deserve to be beaten up brutally. The fact that he suffers from a mental condition required the officers to act calmly with him.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Mark Makela