Cops Caught On Video Using Stun Gun On Black Man Already In Handcuffs

A white cop tasered a black man’s shoulder with a stun gun after the suspect complied with his orders and was already in handcuffs.

In yet another disturbing display of police brutality, a white Mississippi police officer was caught on video tasering a black man with a stun gun twice, once on his shoulder and once on his head.

The man suspected of shoplifting from a Walmart was already in handcuffs.

Dash cam footage released by the Meridian Police Department shows Officer Daniel Starks pushing the unnamed suspect before tasering him, even though a fellow officer had already put him in handcuffs, which meant he was unthreatening during the arrest.

After being stunned in the shoulder, the suspect fell to the ground on his knees, but Starks wanted him to get up. Once the suspect who was trembling after being electrocuted stood up, the officer tasered him again – this time, directly on his head.

Stark was suspended initially but was soon terminated completely for abusing his powers and using excess force against a man who was obeying his orders. The only thing this proves is that the cop felt entitled to treat the man inhumanely just because of the color of his skin.

However, the officer, who mindlessly employed police violence against a black man, was not charged with a crime.

"It’s not something I’m proud of that’s connecting to the police department," said Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose of the video. "By no means. I know it’s going to be a lot of feedback and a lot of negative feedback," he said.

“Often times, when a person is tased, they have to have a period of recovery. You've got to understand this guy just got hit with several volts of electricity,” explained Debose, adding that the officer knew he was wrong.

“We train to never use them when a suspect is being compliant,” said Meridian Police Capt. John Griffith.

It is still not clear if the suspect is willing to press any charges against Stark for torturing him. It is also not clear if the suspect was charged himself for shoplifting or not.

In 2017, police killed 1,129 people, of which 27 percent were African Americans, even though they make up just about 13 percent of the total U.S. population – and it is tragic, that these incidents are still being reported in large numbers this year as well.

Read More Cops Use Stun Gun On Nurse Whose Mom Was Being Treated At The Hospital

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Gary Cameron