Cops Laugh As Mentally Ill Inmate Writhes In Pain, Dies Naked In Cell

After spending 46 hours in a restraint chair, the inmate was pushed naked inside a holding cell. He then started writhing in pain as the deputies laughed.

A highly disturbing footage of an inmate shows the malevolence and depravity of a Californian county’s sheriff’s deputies.

The video, obtained by the San Luis Obispo Tribune from the San Luis Obispo County Jail, show the deputies releasing a naked inmate strapped to the chair — but what followed was even agonizing.

Andrew Holland, 36, has been suffering from schizophrenia since he was in his 20s and often ended up in jail for low level offenses. The man was booked into the county prison on Sept. 30, 2015 for battery, resisting arrest and probation violations.

According to a lawsuit filed by his family, Holland’s next 15 months were spent in an isolation cell with a toilet and sink and a single, flimsy blanket. During that time, Holland’s case progressed and he continued to have brawls with the prison guards.

Jail footage shows Holland hitting himself in the face until he was bloody, while in his cell. Sometime later, riot gear clad deputies and medic staff grabbed Holland, placed him prone on a gurney and transported him to a glass-door cell meant for inebriated inmates. He was then placed in a plastic restrained chair.

They then left him for two whole days and according to the prison, kept coming into the cell every few hours to offer him water or food and to rotate his arms. According to the county policy, jail staff is required to rotate an inmate’s limbs to prevent blood clots, which can result in death. The cause can be sitting or lying down for extended periods of time.

However, Holland was never allowed out of the chair to go to the bathroom.

After spending 46 hours in the chair, Holland was taken to a nearby cell, where he was left naked and alone on the floor. Within a few minutes, Holland started writhing on the floor and even in the video, one can see he was in considerable pain.

Meanwhile, deputies standing outside the transparent door of the cell, watched the man’s agony and laughed gleefully. After a while, Holland rolled back onto his back and lay limp. Deputies quickly entered the cell and administered CPR, while others stood around Holland and smirked or laughed. The medical staff arrived after 12 minutes of the incident and tried to treat the patient, but it was already too late.

Despite video evidence, the Sheriff’s Office stated Holland was “found unconscious and unresponsive” in the cell and was being taken care of by a physicians at the time of his death.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson and other officials in the jail refused to respond to the question about why Holland was left in the chair for so long and not allowed to relieve himself.

In July 2017, Holland’s parents won a $5 million settlement for their son’s death. They have always maintained the county covered up the neglect and ill-treatment of Holland and have donated $50,000 to two candidates running against Parkinson and District Attorney Dan Dow, who refused to investigate the circumstances of Holland’s death.

After that, the county permanently banned the use of restraint chairs and destroyed the one Holland was placed in. However, in July 2017, they rewrote policies that said the county would resume their use.

Around 12 inmates have died in San Luis Obispo County since 2012, according to the local newspaper. That’s three times the national average. Several other families in the county have told stories of incompetence and mismanagement of mentally ill people in jail. F.B.I. is currently investigating these claims.

