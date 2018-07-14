Cops Arrest Autistic Teen For Throwing Stones In Neighbor's Yard

"I was in tears. And now I'm angry. I watched the body cam footage. He told them, 'My mama is inside. Let me get my mama.’”

A 19-year-old autistic teenager in Graham, Texas was violently arrested after he reportedly pelted stones into his neighbor’s yard.

Michael Moore was reportedly throwing stones in his neighbor’s lawn when the neighbor informed the police. The neighbor also told the dispatcher about Moore’s medical condition and mentioned it to inform the officers who were to arrive at the location.

However, police officers claim that information was not passed on to them.

As the cops, Officer Olton Freeman and Sgt. Pedro Marrufo, arrived instead of handling the teenager in a special way they questioned him and made him agitated. A video of the incident showed the cops violently arresting the teenager.

Moore can be heard screaming and calling his mother for help.

The officers then assumed the teenager was high on drugs and performed field sobriety tests. They then pushed him to the ground, placed handcuffs on his hands and tasered him twice.

“Put your hands behind your back. You’re about to be tased” and “Don’t pinch me,” the officers can heard in the video.

The boy was detained and he had suffered injuries during the incident which is why he had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

The officers, on the other hand, were cleared of wrongdoing and the department said they wouldn’t be disciplined.

“It is our opinion that our officer made a judgment call based on the limited information available, as the job forces them to do every day. Based on the situation and presentation of Mr. Moore, the responding officer believed him to be under the influence of controlled substances. A reasonable officer could have made this determination. He then appropriately initiated procedures to determine intoxication,” said the department.

Moore’s mother, Tracie Moore, called the incident outrageous.

"I was in tears. And now I'm angry. I watched the body cam footage. He told them, 'My mama is inside. Let me get my mama.’ It really doesn't take long conversing with him to figure out he has a disability. Now, he has a busted blood vessel in his eye. He had scratches and abrasions on both sides of his face,” she said.

