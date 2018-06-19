Lewandowski Says ‘Womp, Womp’ At Girl With Down Syndrome Torn From Mom

“Did you say 'womp, womp' to a 10-year-old with Down syndrome being separated from her mother?” said a naturally enraged Petkanas. “How dare you? How dare you?”

Just when you start to think Corey Lewandowski couldn’t sink any lower, he goes and proves you wrong.

The former Trump campaign manager appeared on Fox News alongside Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist, to discuss the impact of the Trump administration’s forceful separation of children from migrant parents.

Petkanas said he read about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome “who was taken from her mother and put in a cage.” Far from addressing the concern, Lewandowsky replied with an inhumane “womp, womp.”

Lewandowski tried to defend his indefensible statement but could not edge in a word in face of Petkanas’ fury.

After the show, the Democrat strategist posted the clipping on Twitter with the caption, “This was truly a surreal moment.”

WAIT!!!!!!! Let’s applaud the gentleman who responded: “how DARE you”. Who is that? (Sorry, I don’t know). He did the right thing in standing up to this ass. #ShameOnYou — Jody Vance (@jodyvance) June 20, 2018

This is so horrible, even by Lewandowski standards. https://t.co/4SNBUtCgfu — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 20, 2018

This is where we are right now.



Corey Lewandowski, Trump's campaign manager. literally says "Womp Womp" when it is mentioned that a young child with Down Syndrome was separated from her mother at the American border.



It's one of the most inhumane moments I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/WkbZ4izwbM — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 20, 2018

Hi @HarvardIOP,



Just wanted to let you know that one of your fellows, Corey Lewandowski, just said, "Womp, Womp," when he was told about a child with Down Syndrome being taken from her mother at the border.



Let us know your thoughts on this.



Sincerely,



Decent Human Beings — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 20, 2018

I hope @CLewandowski_ spends eternity in hell.



“Womp womp,” he says, in response to a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome being taken away from her mother.



pic.twitter.com/ZKBYtwq23b — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 20, 2018

Corey Lewandowski is a depraved individual for saying “womp womp” about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome being ripped from her mother. But the most depraved individuals aren’t the ones saying womp womp on TV. They’re the ones actually doing the ripping and the kidnapping. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 20, 2018

Womp womp will be the sound Corey Lewandowski's soul makes as it descends to Hell — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 20, 2018

The child-separation incident came to light when Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray told the Wall Street Journal that in “one particular heartbreaking case” at the border, a girl was torn away from her family. The little girl was sent to a detention facility in McAllen, Texas, while her mother was taken to a detention center in Brownsville, an hour away. The girl’s father is a legal U.S. resident but was detained a week ago and has been in an immigration center in McAllen, Texas, with her brother.

“We are working to release the girl, so she can reunite with her father,” Videgaray said.

The young girl and her brother are among more than 2,300 children who became the target of the U.S. government’s zero-tolerance policy.

Lewandowski served as President Donald Trump’s campaign manager from January 2016 to June 2016 and was fired after he forcibly grabbed and almost slammed to ground a Breitbart reporter, Michelle Fields, at a news conference in Florida. He then became a political commentator for One America News Network but was also fired from the conservative news outlet after he appeared on the network’s competitors, including Fox News.

Lewandowski was also accused of sexual assault by Joy Villa, a singer and Trump supporter, who said the ex-campaign manager slapped her on her rear twice during a soiree at the Trump International Hotel.

Lewandowski’s most recent actions are nothing new coming from past or current members of the Trump administration. Trump himself is notorious for mocking people with disability.

The then-Republican presidential candidate came under fire for mocking the physical disability of Serge Kovaleski, a New York Times reporter, who suffers from arthrogryposis, a congenital condition affecting joint movement.

Trump has also mocked Sen. John McCain, who was a POW during the Vietnam War and suffered multiple injuries, including a permanent inability to raise his arms properly. The insult came after McCain refused to vote for the Graham-Cassidy health care bill and indicated so with a thumbs-down sign.

