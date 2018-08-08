VA GOP Candidate Calls Muslim Gubernatorial Candidate 'ISIS Commie'

The critical tweet came as El-Sayed lost his bid to become the country’s first Muslim governor to a Democrat, former state Senate leader Gretchen Whitmer.

*removes Corey Stewart hood*



Ladies and gentleman, @CoreyStewartVA just called born in Detroit Rhodes Scholar Dr. Abdul El-Sayed a member of ISIS because he is Muslim.



Don't forget he's losing by 23 or said the Civil War was OK. But remember this assholery too.



*replaces hood* pic.twitter.com/lLK34je6PU — Corey Stewart ??????? (@CoreyStewartMN) August 8, 2018

Corey Stewart, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Virginia, attacked Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, who lost his race for the position, and called him an “ISIS commie.”

The Republican candidate unloaded his attack on Twitter while sharing a story link of Big League Politics that called El-Sayed a “Sharia law compliant Democrat.”

“Michigan almost elected a far left ISIS commie. This guy wants to abolish ICE & won 300,000 votes. Dangerous stuff. Don't let wimpy @timkaine bring this dangerous, far left communism to VA,” he wrote on Twitter.

The tweet was, of course, later deleted.

The critical tweet came as El-Sayed lost his bid to become the country’s first Muslim governor to a Democrat, former state Senate leader Gretchen Whitmer. The final leg of the race will take place in November where Whitmer will face Republican Bill Schuette, who was endorsed by Trump.

The Muslim candidate was endorsed by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and progressive activist and new-comer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who made history by toppling Democrat Joe Crowley in the New York gubernatorial primary.

El-Sayed ran a progressive campaign and rolled out his support for plans such as abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), single-payer healthcare for all, comprehensive criminal justice reform, legalizing marijuana and free college for families earning less than $150,000 a year.

ICE agents have repeatedly deported people despite the fact that they had no criminal record, whatsoever. Moreover, Trump administration’s inhumane “zero-tolerance policy” has separated thousands of children from their families.

The move has made the role of the agency much more questionable.

The Democratic candidate supported the plans that would have made the immigrant families in the United States much safer. However, Stewart called his plans “dangerous.”

Moreover, the Republican candidate’s own views are aligned to the far right.

He built his entire political career on defending Confederate symbols and making racist statements, both of which embarrassed many Republicans who are not happy about his rise.

Stewart was also in the news for supporting Paul Nehlen, the infamous GOP candidate who wants to unseat House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Nehlen became widely known after he made racist comments on social media about former actress and current Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and had been previously kicked off from Twitter for anti-Semitic posts. He called Nehlen his “personal hero” before finally disavowing him.

Recently, he also defended slavery while speaking at an event. He said he’s proud to be from Virginia because of its history.

Stewart added, “But it's also the state of Robert E. Lee, and Stonewall Jackson, and J.E.B. Stuart. Because, at the base of it, Virginians, we think for ourselves. And if the established order is wrong, we rebel. We did that in the Revolution, we did it in the Civil War, and we're doing it today. We're doing it today because they're trying to rob us of everything that we hold dear: our history, our heritage, our culture.”

