Corey Stewart's Aide Calls John McCain A 'Piece Of Sh*t Even In Death'

Hours before the memorial service, Rick Shaftan called McCain a “POS [piece of sh*t] even in death” and linked to a HuffPost article detailing the news.

After multiple reports circulated that the late John McCain’s 2008 presidential running mate, Sarah Palin, is not invited to his funeral, Republican Senate Candidate Corey Stewart’s consultant responded nastily on Facebook.

Hours before the memorial service, Rick Shaftan called McCain a “POS [piece of sh*t] even in death” and linked to a HuffPost article detailing the news about Palin. He added in his Facebook post, “She was the only reason millions of Americans voted for this loser.” The post now appears to be deleted.

Shaftan has a history of making offensive remarks on social media as The Daily Beast earlier reported he called majority-black cities, “shi*tholes,” and CNN discovered he compared the GOP establishment to the “House Negro” on Twitter.

"There are a lot of parallels between the 'House Negro' and the GOP Establishment,” He wrote on the social media network in October 2014.

Additionally, Stewart himself is not averse to racist antics. The GOP nominee has defended his use of Confederate symbols and openly associated with white nationalists.

These actions along with his connection to the controversial Shaftan clearly suggest bigotry and a lack of respect and tact are values intrinsic to his political platform. Yet the Republican Party continues to preach "civility."

Read More One Of John McCain’s Last Wishes Is To Not Have Trump At His Funeral

Banner/thumbnail photo credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder