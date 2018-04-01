Booker Challenges Pompeo On View That Homosexuality Is 'Perversion'

In Senate hearings for secretary of state nominee Mike Pompeo, Cory Booker forcefully asked Pompeo about some disturbing past comments he made about gay people.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey pushed hard on secretary of state nominee Mike Pompeo over his alleged anti-gay views.

Booker raised a troubling statement that Pompeo once made as a congressman in which he called homosexuality "perversion" during a speech he made as a congressman.

“America had worshipped other Gods and called it multiculturalism. We’d endorsed perversion and called it an alternative lifestyle," Pompeo said, referencing a sermon.

When questioned about this remark, Pompeo waffled, attempting to say his views on gay marriage haven't changed, and mentioned that he didn't discriminate against "married gay couples" while serving as head of the CIA.

Booker then pressed on, asking repeatedly, "Yes or no, do you still believe gay sex is a perversion?"

Pompeo never answered the question.

In addition to homosexuality, Booker also grilled Pompeo on his perspective of Muslim Americans. The secretary of state nominee has a noted track record of Islamophobic viewpoints.

“You’re going to be dealing with Muslim states, and with Muslim issues, and I do not necessarily concur that you are [advancing] the values of our nation when you believe there are people in our country that are perverse, and when you think that you create different categories of Americans and their obligations when it comes to condemning violence,” Booker said.

Booker's skepticism over Pompeo's suitability for the role is justified because of Pompeo's notorious bigotry and hawkish policies. If Pompeo doesn't seem to believe Americans are equal, how will he treat citizens of other nations abroad?

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters, Leah Millis