DC Lawmaker Suggests Jews Control The Weather

Daniel Moritz-Rabson
Councilman Trayon White Sr. issued an apology after posting a video suggesting the Rothschilds control the weather and are able to manipulate the climate.

A councilman in Washington D.C. has apologized after pinning responsibility for the recent snow on a prominent Jewish banking family.

Last week, Trayon White Sr. posted a video in which he blamed the Rothschilds, who are worth billions of dollars and have frequently been the target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

“Man, it just started snowing out of nowhere this morning, man. Y’all better pay attention to this climate control, man, this climate manipulation. And D.C. keep talking about, ‘We a resilient city.’ And that’s a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man. Be careful,” White said in the video.

White’s comments were met with quick public backlash.

“This kind of anti-Semitism is unacceptable in any public official. This so diminishes what America is about and adds to the oppressive feeling going on in the country right now,” a rabbi at a temple in Northwest Washington said.

Anti-Semitic incidents increased significantly in 2017 with nearly 2,000 anti-Semitic events occurring last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

White apologized on Sunday, saying “I want to apologize to the Jewish Community and anyone I have offended. The Jewish community have been allies with me in my journey to help people. I did not intend to be anti-Semitic, and I see I should not have said that after learning from my colleagues.”

Jews United for Justice, a Washington-based organization, tweeted that the councilman had reached out to express his regret for the statements made in the video.

The flippancy of White’s initial post hints at more concerning discourses in the U.S. After the Las Vegas and Parkland, Florida, shootings, many social media users claimed that survivors lobbying for gun control were paid crisis actors. The public endorsement of Jewish conspiracy theories is disturbing, but it’s also symptomatic of broader narratives in society.

While drawing attention to the issues with White’s statement helps address the problems with the councilman’s Jewish scapegoating, it doesn’t address the continued prevalence of Jewish conspiracy theories.

