County Prosecutor Asks Why No One Has Shot 'Ghetto' Maxine Waters Yet

In an appalling and racist revelation of his character, a deputy district attorney in San Bernardino made many disparaging remarks against the liberal lawmaker.

Racist, bigoted, sexist Deputy DA Michael Selyem MUST be fired after his vulgar death threat against Congresswoman Maxine Waters.



He is incapable of administering unbiased & impartial justice.



Click here for action steps you can take TODAY. https://t.co/BkgaeTQgmb pic.twitter.com/vwUnNGMMKq — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 9, 2018

A deputy district attorney from San Bernardino County is under fire for disparaging and disgusting remarks he made against Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and others.

In a recent online comment made in June, Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem suggested that it was a wonder that Waters hadn’t been killed yet for her own criticisms of President Donald Trump.

“Being a loud-mouthed c*** in the ghetto you would think someone would have shot this b***h by now,” Selyem reportedly said.

Selyem’s comments suggest he can’t be trusted to have an impartial view when it comes to administering justice in a fair way. In discussing a police shooting that killed a civilian, the deputy district attorney wrote, “That s***bag got exactly what he deserved. You reap what you sow.”

The end of his commentary on the subject demonstrated his hostile attitudes toward progressives as well. “And by the way go f*** yourself you liberal s***bag,” Selyem said.

In yet a different and alarming post, Selyem doctored a photo of former first lady Michelle Obama, changing words to a sign Obama was holding to read, “Trump grabbed my penis.”

Despite this vitriolic and at times racist language toward others, Selyem and others have defended him staying in office. “I have seen no evidence that his personal beliefs have influenced his professional responsibilities and prefer to give him the benefit of the doubt,” Stephen Levine, an attorney in San Bernardino County, said.

Rep. Waters doesn’t represent the district that includes San Bernardino, but she has taken criticism from political opponents in stride, being unafraid of their confrontational demeanor and dishing it back when it has been warranted. Even so, Selyem’s rhetoric against her was completely uncalled for, and suggests he’d be happy to see her and other liberals assassinated.

While some have defended his integrity, Selyem’s biases and racism have no place in the county’s justice system, and calls for his removal are wholly warranted. His 12 years of experience matter not for much when it comes to how little his community can now trust him to administer the law in a fair and equitable manner.