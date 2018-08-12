Colorado Couple's 4-Year-Old Adopted Daughter Faces Deportation

“If she expires her visa, she is officially here as an undocumented alien. And legally is at risk for deportation even though both her parents are citizens.”

A couple in Colorado is struggling to save their four-year-old adopted daughter from deportation after the Trump administration denied to give the girl’s immigration case without providing an explanation.

Angela was adopted by Amy and Marco Becerra in 2014 while the couple was living in Peru. The girl’s biological mother was a victim of sexual-trafficking and had developmental disabilities. According to Amy, the woman asked the couple to look after the girl.

The adoption was finalized by a court in Peru in 2017. The couple stayed in Peru for a year until Angela was issued a temporary visa of the United States.

Upon their arrival, the couple filed for Angela’s immigration but the case was declined without an explanation. Angela’s temporary visa expires on Sept. 1, this means she will be undocumented post that date.

Now, her parents are fighting hard to stop their daughter’s deportation.

“We’re both citizens. My husband and I have a full legal binding adoption completed and we have a birth certificate that lists no other parent. I don’t know what it takes to reopen a case. Once it’s closed, it’s closed,” said Amy.

She added, “If she expires her visa, she is officially here as an undocumented alien. And legally is at risk for deportation even though both her parents are citizens.”

Although the parents can file an appeal against the decision, it would likely take a long time for another ruling to come out.

The case comes as the Trump administration’s brutal “zero-tolerance” policy ripped apart thousands of immigrant families.

The wife of a decorated Marine veteran was deported, despite efforts to keep her in the United States with her family.

Alejandra Juarez, who illegally lived in the country for two decades, was sent back to Mexico. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that any attempts to cross the border again will result in a felony.

Her lawyers argue “zero-tolerance” policy, which deems any illegal immigrant regardless of criminal background worthy of deportation, ultimately led to this devastating fate.

The Trump administration is giving immigrant children, as young as six, an almost impossible choice: Stay in the country and be placed in a foster care system or be reunited with your parents in your home country, where you can die.

Ever since the policy was implemented, horror stories of child separations came forward where kids less than the age of five were brutally taken away from their parents.

A 1-year-old baby boy arrived at a court without his parents and waited an hour to see the judge. At first, the little boy drank milk from a bottle and played with a small purple ball. But as he was leaving the court, he started “crying hysterically.”

There is no definite answer to what will happen to those families who are separated under Trump’s immigration policy and, unfortunately, it is clear that their hardships are far from over.

