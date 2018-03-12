Couple Waterboarded 12-Year-Old Daughter After Seeing It In A Movie

The couple tied their pre-teen daughter up, gagged her, and poured water into her mouth to simulate drowning after watching the tactic done in a film.

A Pennsylvania couple used a torture method as a form of discipline for their 12-year-old daughter.

According to Metro, Malisa and Dion Stevens strapped their daughter to a chair with duct tape, tied her hands behind her back, shoved rags into her mouth, and then tilted the chair back as they poured water into her mouth.

The tactic, which simulates drowning, is known as waterboarding and is officially classified as torture. In fact, it is considered so inhumane that when reports surfaced that the CIA used the method on terrorist prisoners in Guantanamo Bay, the public was outraged.

The incident reportedly occurred last April in the Stevens family’s basement at their home in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.

Their daughter later told a neighbor what her parents had done to her, leading to the couple’s arrest. The parents admitted to authorities that they were inspired to use the punishment on their child after watching it done in a movie.

Although the couple owned up to their crime back in October, they reached a plea deal just this week. Under the terms of the deal, the couple will be on probation for five to seven years, and they can have supervised visits with their daughter.

“We have entered into a tentative plea agreement with the district attorney’s office. It’s my hope that the agreement will be upheld. It’s an agreement that is geared toward family unification,” said defense attorney Lee Rothman.

The details of the deal must still be sorted out at a later time in court, but as it stands, the Stevens couple would plead guilty to a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.

“The district attorney’s office has also agreed to lift the no contact order with the mother and father with their child, and they’re to have no violent contact and there will be unification process through Children and Youth Family Services,” Rothman said.

Defense attorney Brandon Eberle also noted that the couple’s daughter expressed a desire to reunite with her parents.

“My client Mr. Dion Stevens’ goal was to reunify with his daughter, and I believe that his daughter has expressed the same token here today, and after discussing it with the DA, I think we are on the next step to reach that goal,” Eberle said.

Typically, ripping a family apart over a mistake or lapse in parental judgment would seem much too extreme, but in this case, it would be justified. These parents consciously used a punishment that is deemed too barbaric for suspected terrorists on their own 12-year-old child.

How did they not see what they were doing as cruel and unusual?

Furthermore, since when do parents look to dramatized Hollywood films for ideas on how to properly discipline their kids?

There are so many looming questions as to how and why this incident occurred, but the most concerning of all is: What could the young girl possibly have done to warrant such a severe punishment in the first place?

There's simply no excuse for the parents' despicable behavior, and they should serve time behind bars. They also do not deserve to be united with their daughter, supervised or otherwise, without undergoing some family counseling, a mental health evaluation, parenting courses, or all of the above.

