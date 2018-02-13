© Reuters, Andrew Kelly

Couple Who Lost It All In Wildfire Become Millionaires Overnight

by
Cierra Bailey
Almost two years after tragedy struck his home, Bill Pendergast has become a millionaire after purchasing a winning lottery ticket in Newfoundland.

 

 

A lucky Canadian couple now has the means to get back on their feet after losing everything in a wildfire.

Bill Pendergast and his wife, Carrie, recently won $1 million in the Atlantic Lottery, nearly two years after their home burned down as a result of the May 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire, Action News Jax reports.

While en route to visit his ill father in Newfoundland, Pendergast stopped at a gas station to get a soda for his dad and decided to also purchase a lottery ticket. The next day, he was a millionaire.

After learning of his winnings, he called his wife, who took a plane to Newfoundland to accompany her husband to claim his check.

The couple plans to use the money toward finishing the construction on their new home.

“Our rebuild should be finished in the next two to four months, so this is going to go a long way towards that,” Pendergast told CBC.

The pair, along with their five sons, also plan to take a well-deserved family vacation.

In addition to using the money to get their lives back on track, there is one luxury item that Pendergast said he plans to splurge on.

“I have always wanted a Mustang, and I will finally have one, I’m 100 percent sure of that,” he told CNN.

The Pendergast family's big, lucky break is proof that there can be light after darkness.

