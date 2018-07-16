Couple Whose Kids Died In MH17 Tragedy Slam ‘Bullies’ Trump And Putin

Anthony Maslin expressed his position in a Facebook post, challenging President Donald Trump on the “irrefutable facts” he continues to ignore regarding the 2014 tragedy.

President Donald Trump is receiving criticism from all angles for his chummy relationship with Russia President Vladimir Putin, which was put on display during their summit in Helsinki, Finland.

The parents of three children who were killed when the Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over the Ukraine by a Russian missile are denouncing Trump for failing to hold Putin accountable for the atrocities he is responsible for, The Guardian reports.

Anthony Maslin expressed his position in a Facebook post on Tuesday, challenging Trump on the “irrefutable facts” he continues to ignore regarding the 2014 tragedy. He and his partner, Rin Norris, rightfully dubbed Trump and Putin “bullies.”

The couple’s children, Mo, Evie, and Otis were all killed when the plane went down, along with Norris’ father. The death toll following the crash was 298.

“Mr. Trump, you invented and speak a lot about ‘fake news’. But let’s try talking about something that’s not fake ... let’s call them irrefutable facts,” Maslin said in his post.

He continued: “That passenger flight MH17 was shot out of the sky and 298 innocent people were murdered is an irrefutable fact. That the plane was hit by a Russian missile has been proven to be an irrefutable fact. That this killed our 3 beautiful children and their grandfather, and destroyed our life and many other lives in the process, is an irrefutable fact. That the man whose arse you’ve just been kissing did this, and continues to lie about it, is an irrefutable fact. It’s not anger that I feel towards the two of you, it’s something much, much worse. It’s pity. You have no empathy for your fellow man, and you clearly have no idea what love is. So you have nothing.”

Norris shared a separate post of her own.

“As a couple of bullies try to out-bully each other ... I write ... I’ll write of the visible and the invisible — the bruise colored flower of mother-love — I’ll write of being broken and putting the pieces of myself back together again — and resilience — and strength,” she wrote.

Norris added that she is still “rendered immobile by loss and horror” when she remembers “experiences from the past.”

“The trauma of a loss so cataclysmic that it singled us out of all Australians, and made us different,” she wrote.

Trump lacks empathy and a sense of compassion, so it isn't likely that these grieving parents' messages would even resonate with him if he read them. Nevertheless, their refusal to sit back and remain silent while the deaths of their loved ones remain in vain with no real responsibility being taken is courageous.

They are not allowing their tragedy to be swept under the rug or forgotten. These are the voices that deserve the largest platforms to remind everyone that we must not sit idly while leaders like Putin and Trump get away with crimes against humanity.