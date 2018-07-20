White Student Texts The N-Word To Black Roommate, Blames Spell-Check

“The text itself was cause enough for outrage, but the pathetic attempt at an excuse and apology, was a flippant insult to her intelligence.”

Georgia Southern bigotry.



I can't believe that girl flipped it and tried to say "triggerish". If you don't..

A white student at Georgia Southern University reportedly sent a racist text message to her new roommate, who is African-American.

Courtney Schaefer, the white student, received an introductory message from the black student in which she introduced herself and told her that she is her new roommate.

“Hey Courtney! My name is Nwamaka. I wanted to introduce myself since I am going [to] be your new roommate,” read the introductory text.

Schaefer replied back to the text and the conversation ended after a couple of texts. However, after a while, Courtney sent her new roommate a racist text.

“Her insta looks pretty normal, not too n*****ish,” read the racist text.

However, after realizing her mistake, the student sent a follow up text in an attempt to rectify her mistake but ended up presenting an absurd justification.

“OMG I am so sorry! Holy c***.Damn spell check I did NOT mean to say that. I was texting Hannah and I meant to say triggerish meaning that you seemed really cool nothing that triggered a red flag!” said Schaefer.

A senior student, Daijah Morrison, shared the conversation on social media.

“I immediately thought to use my platform to spread the word,” she said. “I felt hurt, due to all the recent racial stirrups happening around this country. I started getting heated so I kept talking about it. My little two cents, I felt like, helped.”

Morrison added, “I believe the black community needs reassurance that there's zero tolerance for hate speech, racism and prejudice. There's been a history of these situations here at the university, so it would be lovely to hear that our administration is accepting and tolerant to all.”

The university authorities were notified immediately and the athletic director informed the head officials about the situation. GSU interim president Shelley Nickel released a statement after screenshots of the conversation went viral on social media.

“The University shares the hurt our community has expressed following the use of a racial slur exhibited in a screenshot shared on social media. The use of such racist comments is offensive and unacceptable and in no way reflects the attitudes or values of Georgia Southern University. To be clear, there is no place for bigotry or racism on our campuses,” read the statement.

Message from Georgia Southern University President Shelley C. Nickel:

However, it wasn’t made clear if the student faced disciplinary action for her racist action. A senior student at the university, Leon Bowles, said the incident was disappointing but not surprising.

“I think I speak for the entire African-American population of Georgia Southern when I say that while I am not surprised, I am angry and disappointed. The text itself was cause enough for outrage, but the pathetic attempt at an excuse and apology, was a flippant insult to her intelligence,” he said.

