Cow ‘Vigilantes’ In India Kill Muslim Man For Transporting Beef

This is not the first time a person in India has been killed over cows, but it is believed to be the first time attackers have actually been arrested and charged.

After a Muslim man was killed while transporting beef, the 11 “cow protectors” to blame were sentenced to life in prison.

The incident took place in the Indian state of Jharkhand on the morning of June 29, 2017, The Guardian reports. Alimuddin Ansari was cornered by a mob, allowing the 11 men involved to pull him out of his vehicle.

Ansari was subsequently beaten, and then his car was set on fire.

As the vehicle was engulfed in flames, the mob used pieces of meat to strike the beaten man.

While this horrific incident is shocking, this isn’t the first time a person has been attacked over cows.

Last year, at least 38 of these incidents took place, and at least 10 people were killed. While these cases are fairly common, the latest example of extreme violence in the name of the animal was the first that resulted in a conviction of murder and criminal conspiracy charges.

The Guardian reports that the people allegedly behind these attacks against Muslims and low-caste-Hindus are affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The political group is one of the two major political parties in the country, and it’s the world’s largest party when it comes to primary membership. It’s also the party of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made a speech on the day Ansari died condemning cow “vigilantes.”

“No one has the right to take the law into his or her hands,” the prime minister said. “We belong to a land of non-violence. Violence is not the solution to any problem.”

Despite his words, the country’s police are often accused of turning a blind eye to the problem or even adding more fuel to the fire by actually going after victims of unacceptable violence for illegal slaughter.

In an interview after Ansari’s death, his wife, Mariam Khatun, asked the country to put an end to the bloodshed. Ansari’s son, Shahzad Ansari, also spoke, saying he was happy “the court has taken the right decision.”

“My father was not doing anything wrong,” he said. “Nobody should take the law into their hands.”

Whether or not you agree that animals should not be slaughtered for food, it's clear that this type of violent behavior is not the way to handle it. Hopefully, this conviction will serve as a precedent so others who consider themselves "cow protectors" will think twice before taking part in similar attacks.