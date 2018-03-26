Cross Found Burning In Black Florida Psychiatrist’s Yard

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident that occurred outside of a black psychiatrist’s home, but they have not classified it as a hate crime.

Cross burned in front of Jacksonville doctor’s home https://t.co/O74mRXs7dk pic.twitter.com/S0G5ihq7sE — First Coast News (@FCN2go) March 27, 2018

In a real-life flashback to the Jim Crow era, a wooden cross was set on fire on Sunday outside of the Jacksonville, Florida, home of a local psychiatrist.

The cross was placed outside of the home of Mohamed Omar Saleh, whose race has been identified as black by court records, The Florida Times-Union reports.

Cops responded to the residence at 10:30 a.m. to investigate the incident. Neighbors reportedly told authorities they had seen someone in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck plant the wooden cross in front of the house at 1:30 a.m. and light it on fire. The unidentified culprit returned to the scene later to douse it with a liquid fuel of some kind to make sure it continued burning.

Michelle Bedoya said her husband saw the religious symbol burning along with several other neighbors.

“He saw the smoldering cross and the police,” Bedoya said. “We are just shocked to see that in our neighborhood. This is the first in my lifetime that I have ever seen anything like that.”

Although authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, they have not classified it as a hate crime yet.

“The investigation is active and they are working through it,” said Officer Melissa Bujeda, a sheriff’s office spokesperson. “It is being investigated to determine exactly what crime occurred.”

Saleh has not spoken out about the ordeal, but the nature of this exploit certainly seems like a hate crime. The act of burning a cross in front of a black person’s home is historically rooted in racism as it was an intimidation tactic frequently used by the Ku Klux Klan during the Jim Crow days.

Furthermore, racism isn't exactly uncommon in the state of Florida.

Granted, this also could have been the work of one of Saleh’s disgruntled patients as he, presumably, works with many people dealing with mental health issues in the field of psychiatry. However, the fact that Saleh is black and the culprit deliberately resorted to cross-burning isn’t likely a coincidence.

Someone purporting to be Saleh's daughter claimed that the fire was staged by Saleh himself.

Oh and there's a twist in the Jacksonville cross burning story. See this comment from a woman claiming to be the home owner's daughter. Wow. pic.twitter.com/itGZ7VHv48 — Topher Sanders (@ReporterTopher) March 27, 2018

It's unclear whether the commenter's identity has been confirmed as of yet.

According to The Florida Times-Union, Florida statutes determine an incident is a hate crime if there is evidence of prejudice while committing an offense.

Additionally, Statute 775.085 indicates that a crime can be reclassified “if the commission of such felony or misdemeanor evidences prejudice based on the race, color, ancestry, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, homeless status, mental or physical disability, or advanced age of the victim.”

Even if authorities decide not to label this a hate crime or if they discover Saleh did this himself, whomever is responsible should face some steep repercussions for arson because setting objects on fire in public spaces, especially residential areas, is reckless and incredibly dangerous.

