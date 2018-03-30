Texas Mother Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Voting Illegally

"She was never told that she couldn't vote, and she voted in good faith," said the lawyer of Texas woman who was put back in prison shortly after her release.

A Texas woman’s release from prison was short-lived as she was again put behind the bars for five years.

Crystal Mason, of Tarrant County, Texas, was convicted of tax fraud in 2011. In March 2012, she was sentenced to five years in federal prison, but got out after three years on supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $4.2million in restitution.

However, the 43-year-old has now been sentenced to five years in prison for voting illegally in the November 2016 presidential election.

The distraught mother of two justified that she voted upon her mother’s insistence and wasn’t aware of the fact she couldn’t vote. She recounted when she went to vote her name was not on the voter roll, but an election worker walked her through how to vote provisionally after signing an affidavit, she said.

However, she did admit not reading the affidavit thoroughly because the election worker had been helping her fill the form out.

Her lawyer, J. Warren St. John, was bewildered by the fact that government would think Mason was lying.

“She was never told that she couldn't vote, and she voted in good faith,” he said. “Why would she risk going back to prison for something that is not going to change her life?”

John does have a point – it seems unlikely someone would jeopardize their ambiguous freedom over voting.

She went on to admit the mistakes she did make.

“I inflated returns,” Mason said. “I was trying to get more money back for my clients. I admitted that. I owned up to that. I took accountability for that. I would never do that again.”

But, she insisted had she known she was going against the law by voting, she wouldn’t have bothered. Considering the fact she already had charges imposed upon her, matter of voting was trivial to her.

“I was happy enough to come home and see my daughter graduate. My son is about to graduate. Why would I jeopardize that? Not to vote. ... I didn't even want to go vote,” she added.

Mason’s lawyer filed an appeal and is hopeful about her release.

Texas law prohibits felons from voting until their full sentence, including supervised release, is served.

