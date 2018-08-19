© Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

Racist C-Span Caller Shouts ‘Death To The N***** Obama’ On Air

by
Shafaq Naveed
“Barack Obama is an illegal alien!” the caller shouted on air before calling the former president the n-word.

A racist person phoned on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal television program and called former President Barack Obama the n-word on air.

It all started after host Paul Orgel took a call on the Republican phone line from a man identified as Christopher of White Haven, Pennsylvania.  Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman was the guest at the C-Span show. But, instead of asking him any kind of questions, the bigoted caller said Obama was an “illegal alien.” 

“How do you know this?” Orgel responded.

That is when the caller shouted "Death to the ni**** Obama!"

Naturally, his racially charged remarks were not aired as the audio cuts for a few seconds. However, the video of the panelists getting really uncomfortable with the caller’s comments can be seen.

The host quickly hung up on Christopher and took another caller, saying, “Let’s try to get somebody who has something constructive to add to the conversation.”

Waldman later tweeted about the racist caller.

 

Before the offensive call took place, Waldman was discussing about businessmen like Trump who enter politics, thinking it’s easy. He explained how people from the business sector believe that being in politics and government isn’t hard and how this was a big misconception.

Waldman also called out Trump for the comments he made against former White House employee, Omarosa Manigault Newman.  In an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Manigault Newman said that Trump used racial slurs and someone from the production team of “The Apprentice” had a tape which showed POTUS using racial slurs against black people before the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

However, POTUS, who reportedly referred to Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries” has denied using the n-word. 

People on social media were outraged at the offensive caller.

 

 

 

 

 

 

SC Lawmaker Calls Obama A 'Muslim Bastard' And Uses The N-Word

Tags:
abusive african-american barack obama c-span discrimination interview n word news on air racial slur racism republican trumps america united states
