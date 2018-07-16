C-SPAN Caller Praises Putin For Helping Trump In Presidential Election

“I’ll try not to sound too awful, but, I want to thank the Russians for interfering with our election to stop Hillary Clinton from becoming president.”

In yet another reminder that supporters of President Donald Trump don’t really care if Russia did interfere in the 2016 presidential election, a woman recently called C-SPAN’s independent line and thanked the Kremlin for meddling in the United States’ democratic process.

“I’ll try not to sound too awful, but, I want to thank the Russians for interfering with our election to stop Hillary Clinton from becoming president,” the caller, who identified herself as Mary Lou, told Washington Journal host John McArdle. “That woman has illusions of grandeur, and so [does] her husband.”

She then went on slam former President Bill Clinton for “fooling around sexually” with Monica Lewinsky “the whole time he was in the White House” before targeting the former secretary of state and Trump’s presidential rival, Hillary Clinton, for supposedly letting him do as he pleased.

“He is an accused rapist,” Mary Lou continued. “He has never denied it. His wife never did anything to stop them from doing that.”

When the host asked the caller if she believed “Russian interference was the reason President Trump won the election,” her response was immediate.

“Yes,” she admitted. “Because the Russians interfered. What would we do with Hillary in the White House? She doesn’t know what she’s doing. What she did with those emails to put a server in her living room or wherever she put it.”

To put it simply, Trump supporters are A-OK with Russian President Vladimir Putin possibly working with the Trump campaign to sway the election outcome, but have a problem with the past offenses of Clinton’s husband.

Unsurprisingly, Republicans have been trying to downplay Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election for quite some time now.

Just recently, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was asked if he wanted the commander-in-chief to hold Russia “accountable” for interfering in the elections. The senator responded by equating United States’ backing of pro-Western movements in Ukraine and Russia to the prepositioned cyber attacks during the 2016 presidential elections.

“We all do it. What we need to do is make sure our electoral process is protected,” he said. “They (Russia) are not going to admit it in the same way we’re not going to admit we were involved in the Ukrainian elections or the Russian elections.”

