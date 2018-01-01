White CVS Manager Call Cops On Black Woman For Trying To Use A Coupon

“The manager on duty said that he’d never seen a coupon like the one I had and said that he thought it was fraudulent,” the woman wrote in a Facebook post.

A black customer at a CVS store in Chicago was racially targeted as a white manager allegedly called the police on her after she tried to use a coupon.

53-year-old Camilla Hudson explained that she attempted to use a manufacturer’s coupon that provided a free item related to a health issue. She added she wanted to see if the coupon worked that was sent to her via mail.

However, things took an unexpected turn when she showed the coupon to the manager.

“The manager on duty said that he’d never seen a coupon like the one I had and said that he thought it was fraudulent,” she said.

The woman said she asked the manager for his name and designation but he didn’t reply and became rude. That is when she decided to record the entire incident.

AsHudson tried to record a video, another store manager came up to her and advised her to leave the store or otherwise they would call the police. The woman refused to leave and said she has no issue with him calling the cops and continued recording the incident.

That is when the manager, who identified himself as Morry Matson, called 911. At first his call dropped but he called again and told the operators that Hudson was harassing her.

In the one-minute video footage, Matson can be seen talking on the phone and describing what Hudson looked like and told them about the color of her dress. The woman then told the manager to tell her name and Matson then spelled out her name to the police.

The manager then said that Hudson is “African-American.”

“No, I’m not African American. I’m black,” Hudson responded in the footage. “Black isn’t a bad word.”

The woman said in the post that after a while three tactical unit officers arrived at the store and showed their badges, documented their names and had a little conversation. She said she then left the store after a while.

CVS later contacted Hudson and apologized for the incident.

“We sincerely apologize to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our stores. The employees who were involved in the incident will not be working in the store pending the findings of our investigation. We have firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity. Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited,” said the statement.

The white manager who called police on the black woman is reportedly the president of “Log Cabin Republicans” of Illinois and was a state delegate for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

He also reportedly has a history of forging documents.

In 2016, Matson reportedly forged signatures on a petition to make the lakefront path from Edgewater to Rogers Park a “historic landmark.”

The racist manager was dubbed “coupon Carl” on social media after video of the incident went viral.

There has been a spike in attacks against African-Americans where they have been targeted for merely delivering newspapers, using a community pool, smoking in a parking lot of an apartment complex and even for talking with friends.

