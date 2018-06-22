Cynthia Nixon: ICE Is A ‘Terrorist Organization' And Must Be Abolished

The former actress and current candidate for New York governor has a very harsh message for ICE and is calling for the agency to be abolished.

.@CynthiaNixon refers to ICE as a “terrorist organization” while calling for its abolition. Full story at 7p on @InsideCityHall pic.twitter.com/oStc5XPfS9 — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) June 21, 2018

Former actress and current candidate for New York governor Cynthia Nixon made a bold statement against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Thursday, calling for the agency to be abolished.

During a speech at St. Paul and St. Andrew United Methodist Church in New York, the former “Sex and the City” star said the agency amounted to nothing but a "terrorist organization." She then elaborated on her thoughts to news reporters.

“ICE is a terrorist organization, and its egomaniacal leader is [President] Donald Trump,” she said.

“It is supposed to be here to keep Americans safe, but what it has turned into, frankly, is a terrorist organization of its own that is terrorizing people who are coming to this country,” she added.

Explaining that children are being detained and separated from their family all across the country during an appearance on “The View," the Democratic candidate added that the agency has become irrelevant and a waste of taxpayer dollars.

“I think we need to abolish ICE. That seems really clear. ICE is relatively new. They came in after Sept. 11 — we’d been handling immigration and customs for a long time here. We don’t need ICE.”

She has now started a petition to bring the agency to an end, and she’s using the hashtag #AbolishICE.

When children are torn from their parents arms, something is deeply broken in our country. This is an abuse of power. We must #AbolishICE and pass the #KeepFamiliesTogether Act. pic.twitter.com/QoAPMQx0IS — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 20, 2018

She appeared at the church to stand by Guatemalan immigrant Debora Vasquez-Barrios, who activists fear will be deported and who has taken sanctuary in the Upper West Side church.

Talking to reporters, Nixon said ICE no longer fulfills its mission.

"It's devastating, the images from the border, and I have to say, the recordings of the children begging for their parents," she said.

When she discussed the president’s executive order keeping the executive branch from separating more families, she told “The View” that she was “glad.”

"I am glad [Trump] has signed this executive order against himself, protecting them from him. I wish he would sign some more executive orders protecting all of us from him," Nixon told the audience, who cheerfully agreed.

On Twitter, users were excited to see a Democrat being so passionate about bringing ICE to an end.

This is the message Dems need to be hitting HARD https://t.co/QBWqkVcwFE — Dorian Dawes (@RealDorianDawes) June 21, 2018

The administration is talking about ending the Department of Education... and people thing that THIS is a radical idea. https://t.co/VIIVoA6e4T — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) June 22, 2018

There mission statement has changed under DJT to one of "SS/Natzi" style treatment. Those who continue to work in these positions MUST search their conscious on what their own values are. Personal sacrifices must be made. — Vanessa (@riversl706) June 22, 2018

I really like what she says. THIS is what we need. @CynthiaNixon — Sheila (@thesheilafe) June 22, 2018

Nixon, who has been gaining a great deal of support in her campaign for governor, is showing the kind of passion and dedication to the immigration cause that many liberals expect from progressive politicians, especially during this particular time, when Trump’s immigration policies are putting him at odds even with his own party.

Now, it’s time to show the American people that he can’t get away with implementing his agenda and that there are strong voices on the left that aren’t afraid to stand up to him.