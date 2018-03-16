DA Took $10,000 From Police Union Before Clearing Cops In Teen’s Death

"There's an actual conflict, and then there's the appearance of impropriety," said civil rights attorney and district attorney candidate Pamela Price.

The questionable actions of a California district attorney have shed light on our nation's flawed criminal justice system.

Fremont, California, police officers fatally shot a 16-year-old pregnant girl named Elena Mondragon last year. As the investigation into her death has unfolded, it’s been revealed that Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley accepted a $10,000 campaign donation from the Fremont police union months before her office cleared the officers involved of any wrongdoing in Mondragon’s death, according to the East Bay Express.

Making matters more suspicious, the president of the Fremont police union, Sgt. Jeremy Miskella, is one of the officers who shot Mondragon and was later cleared by O’Malley’s office.

Pamela Price, a civil rights attorney who is running against O’Malley in the June election for district attorney, called O’Malley’s actions “disturbing” during a candidate’s forum last week.

"There's an actual conflict, and then there's the appearance of impropriety," said Price. "And I will say to you when we have a district attorney that accepts $10,000 from the Fremont Police Officers Association and then clears the Fremont police officers of killing an unarmed 16-year-old child in a car, that's the appearance of impropriety."

Of course, O’Malley defended her campaign’s acceptance of the hefty donation and maintained that it didn’t affect her office’s ability to be unbiased in cases involving law enforcement.

"The police and people in the community that care about public safety, that care about stability, that care about leadership, that care about the truth and that when putting out information, that it is accurate information, those are the people who are supporting me and have given me contributions," O’Malley said.

She added: "This is a law enforcement job, and we work with the police. As I said before, when police do something that is against the law, they either get fired or they get prosecuted."

Miskella, along with Fremont Detective Joel Hernandez, killed Mondragon in Hayward, California, in March 2017. They were trying to apprehend 19-year-old Rico Tiger who was wanted for several armed robberies. Mondragon had no criminal record but was a passenger in the car that Tiger was driving.

Officers did not turn on their body cameras, however, they claim that they opened fire in self-defense after Tiger attempted to smash his vehicle past a group of police cars.

Sadly, Mondragon was the only one hit by the officers’ bullets.

The Mondragon family has filed a federal lawsuit against the Fremont Police Department for allegedly failing to properly discipline Hernandez and Miskella.

O’Malley accepted the $10,000 donation from the police union in November 2017 while her office was still investigating the officers. As of last month, they determined that union president Miskella and Hernandez had done nothing illegal.

“They gave her money; they're not charging the officers," Price said in an interview. “That's why you don't want to receive tens of thousands of dollars from the police officers’ associations, because you have to maintain the goal of at least the appearance of independence."

The Fremont police union isn’t the only group to pitch in to O’Malley’s campaign. Other Bay Area police unions contributed fairly large amounts as well. The Oakland police union gave $9,500, the Livermore police union donated $2,500, the Berkeley police union and San Leandro police each gave $1,000, and the union that represents Alameda County sheriff deputies donated $8,500.

It would be naive to believe that all of this money comes with no strings attached. The way that Mondragon's case played out, it appears that O'Malley has an "I'll scratch your back if you scratch mine" relationship with Bay Area law enforcement. That means the relationship is mutually beneficial, which is not conducive to justice for civilians.

It is precisely these types of suspicious actions, among other instances of misconduct, that create distrust between law enforcement and society.

