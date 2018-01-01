Bank Of America Sued For Not Hiring DACA Recipient

A man says the bank failed to hire him not because he wasn't perfect for the position, but because he was a DACA recipient, lawsuit states.

Bank of America is being sued after refusing to hire a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient. According to the lawsuit, the employment rejection was illegal.

Read More Dreamers Are Missing DACA’s Renewal Deadline Out Of Fear

Daniel Marques, 27, is a Brazil-born immigrant who’s protected under DACA. He graduated from the College of Business and Public Management at Kean University in New Jersey in 2013 with a 3.4 grade point average

Marques applied for a job as a practice management development associate at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, the wealth management division of Bank of America. The recruiter told him that while she was impressed by his application, the company required someone to work at the firm who was legally able to work in the United States “without limitations.”

Marques is legally authorized to work in the U.S. and explained to the recruiter that his permit is renewable every two years. The recruiter then told him she would refer the case to her bosses.

Weeks after the interview, Marques was called by the recruiter, who told him DACA disqualified him as a viable candidate.

Now, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the bank on behalf of Marques, alleging discrimination. The suit is also seeking class-action status as it claims Bank of America has repeatedly denied employment opportunities to several other individuals who are legally authorized to work in the country.

The company said in a statement that it does not have any policy that prohibits individuals with DACA status from working for them. Still, the firm said that it didn’t have anything else to add about this incident, saying only that they would “review this particular situation.”

It’s simply horrific that a company such as Bank of America, which benefits so greatly from immigrants and their children, would be so willing to refuse them employment.