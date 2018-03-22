Dad Buys 6-Year-Old Daughter A Pistol In Case Of A School Shooting

Now, the little girl goes shooting every other weekend, prompting her father, Joshua McDonald, to insist she knows and understands proper firearm safety.

A Tilton, New Hampshire, father bought his 6-year-old daughter a pistol to protect herself, particularly in the event of a school shooting.

Joshua McDonald, 26, gave his young daughter, Adrianna, her own .22 caliber Ruger for her birthday after she expressed an interest in shooting as a hobby, Metro reports.

Now, the little girl goes shooting every other weekend, prompting her father to insist she knows and understands proper firearm safety.

McDonald is engaged to Adrianna’s mother, Kayla, who also shoots.

“Kayla is also an avid shooter and has learned everything she knows in the eight years we have been together,” he said.

He added: “She’s [Kayla] the worrisome one who knows proper firearm practices for our daughter may save her life one day. With school shootings becoming so common these last few years we both want her prepared and ready to defend herself, if at all possible, with a firearm.”

McDonald said Adrianna started learning how to shoot with a BB gun to get familiar with how to hold and use a firearm. When he felt it was time to get her a real gun, he upgraded her to the Ruger pistol because it has a lighter recoil, which makes firing the weapon easier for the child.

“New Hampshire just passed a new concealed carry law that requires nothing more than a simple pistol permit to keep a gun anywhere, including your purse, and my daughter already wants a pistol holding purse,” McDonald said.

McDonald is actually carrying on a family tradition with Adrianna. He started hunting with his father when he was about 6 years old, and he plans to start taking his daughter hunting as well. For now, she practices on homemade targets.

“Adrianna has a blast shooting and enjoys taking our time learning the proper ways to handle firearms and especially making targets,” he said. “I decided to start educating my daughter properly when she showed interest in what I was doing. I have been hunting and shooting since I was about 6 or 7 and it was an avid part of my youth and a great deal of my good memories with my father were while hunting/shooting.”

Unsurprisingly, McDonald does not support the idea of banning AR-15 rifles in the United States, and he actually agrees with President Donald Trump’s suggestion to arm teachers.

“I think arming teachers is a great idea or even something as simple as hiring retired active duty marines or army veterans,” McDonald said. “One in every school would sure make a difference in my mind. I think most of Trump’s gun policies should change things significantly and hopefully for the better. Only time will tell.”

He is also adamant about believing the possibility of armed civilians being able to stop mass shooters.

“Scaring your children away from guns is not going to help the situation. Educate them, familiarize them with them, support them — use your Second Amendment while you still can,” he said.

He continued: “Maybe your kid could be the one who ends up saving an entire school or club from a mass shooting…simply by educating them on the topic of guns and safe handling."

Unfortunately, it's not that simple.

It has been found that good guys with guns rarely help in an active shooter situation and, ultimately, place more lives in danger by escalating the violence.

Furthermore, in his daughter's case, regardless of how good she is at shooting and how much firearm safety she knows, if she attends a school where guns are not allowed on campus, she will not have her pistol handy if a mass shooting occurred. Therefore, she would not be in a position to save anyone, not even herself.

As we saw during the shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day, armed school personnel is not necessarily effective. There was an armed sheriff's deputy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire, and he did absolutely nothing. He didn't even engage the shooter, let alone discharge his weapon.

McDonald, however, is right about one thing. Proper firearm safety is crucial in gun-owning households. Many accidental shootings, which are also frequent occurrences, would be curbed if people put as much emphasis on gun safety and education as McDonald seems to. Alas, even the most highly-trained gun handlers can be caught off guard, such as the Minnesota cop who didn't notice a third-grader pulling the trigger of his holstered gun.

Second Amendment advocates are passionate about not having their guns taken away, yet many of them are treating them like harmless toys rather than deadly weapons. While McDonald maintains he's teaching his daughter the right way, putting a gun in a 6-year-old's hands just seems incredibly irresponsible.

