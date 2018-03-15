Pro-Gun Dad Brandishes A Knife During School Firearms Meeting

A father involved in the demonstration pulled out a pocket knife on a student to prove his point. All he got was security to escort him out of the building.

The gun debate continues to bring students together to push for gun law reforms. But as they organize, some opponents are becoming impatient.

In a public meeting on school safety in Long Island, New York, a father advocating for guns in schools pulled out a knife and terrified students with it.

After 17-year-old 12th-grader Jade Pinkenberg spoke against arming teachers in the public school system, a father in the crowd spoke up in opposition, Raw Story reported.

“I’m considerably larger than you, OK,” he told the teenager. “If something happened, if I decided to attack you, it would take the cops three to five minutes to come here — probably 10 if the traffic’s bad.”

Then, out of the blue, he pulled a pocket knife out and asked: "What are you going to do now?"

As parents and others yelled at the man to stop with the demonstration, school security was called in to escort the man out.

A school resource officer was asked to file a report of the incident with the police after the whole ordeal was over. Now, local law enforcement is investigating.

Pinkenberg, the student involved in the incident, was clearly shaken after the fact.

“I had no idea what was happening,” she said. “He was in my face a bit and I didn’t know what he was about to do. When I realized, I kind of jumped back. My legs got weak and my heart was beating fast.”

When talking about the incident in a statement, Superintendent Michael Ring admitted that the father’s demonstration went a bit too far.

“A parent in attendance attempted to conduct a demonstration to reinforce his belief that all school districts should have armed security guards,” Ring explained. “While the district firmly acknowledges that the demonstration was ill-conceived and inappropriate for the venue, we believe that the act was not intended to compromise the safety of those in attendance.”

His response came under fire by some of the students because during the walkout demonstration earlier that day, some of them were suspended for participating. Yet, when the overly emotional father wielded a knife and scared Pinkenberg, the school appeared to handle it as if nothing had happened, Raw Story noted.

“I protested peacefully this morning and got suspended,” student Jo Herman said in a tweet. “A man threatened a kid with a knife at a PTA meeting and got gently escorted from the school. Show me the logic.”

I protested peacefully this morning and got suspended. A man threatened a kid with a knife at a PTA meeting and got gently escorted from the school. Show me the logic. pic.twitter.com/dCzcn5DARG — jo (@jo_herman16) March 14, 2018

While we are glad that this incident did not expose anyone to injury, it’s concerning to see the disturbing lengths to which gun advocates will go to fight for their firearms.

Hopefully, incidents like this won’t become a pattern as these important and heated debates continue between school staff, students, and parents around the country.

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Flickr, Brett