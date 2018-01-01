Dad Throws One-Year-Old Daughter Off Roof In Stand-Off With Police

A man dangled his infant daughter by her leg from the roof of a shack in a desperate bid to save his house from getting bull-dozed.

A South African father made a harrowing attempt to save his house from getting demolished— he threw his one-year-old daughter off their roof.

The 38-year-old dad, who remains unnamed, was reportedly in dispute with police, protesting against the demolishment of an apparent ”illegal” township in Kwadwesi, near Port Elizabeth on South Africa's eastern cape coast being lined up for destruction.

The police crowded around his home and attempted to talk him down but there was nothing stopping the desperate man who clambered onto the roof of his shack. Then to the authorities’ utter horror, he dangled his baby from the roof of the house by her ankle.

The fact that other protestors on the ground, were reportedly shouting at the father “throw, throw, throw,” makes the entire episode even more appalling.

One of the policemen climbed up to stop him from pulling off this horrific stunt but to no avail— he threw the toddler from the roof anyway.

Fortunately, the child was caught by a policeman on the ground and suffered no injuries.

The father was arrested and has been charged with attempted murder. Meanwhile, the toddler, who escaped death by a whisker, has been handed to her mother while the case is being handled by local social services to ensure the child is safe.

“At about 10.40am a 38-year-old man climbed onto the roof of one of the structures and held a one-year-old girl in his hands.This was done to force the team not to demolish the structure.Due to the dangerous threat to the safety of the child police set out a plan to rescue the little girl and arrest the male and one of our officers successfully caught the girl as she was flung,” said Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge.

He added, “The 38-year-old father has been charged with the attempted murder of his daughter and the case is being handled by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit.”

This bizarre episode unfolded after 90 shacks built illegally at the town were ordered to be demolished.

It is undoubtedly sad that the residents of Joe Slovo were driven to take such desperate measures to save their homes from being bulldozed but killing an innocent child wasn’t an option or a solution whatsoever.

Read More Father Allegedly Shoots Toddler, Tries To Pin Blame On Daughter

Banner / Thumbnail : South African Police Service/Facebook