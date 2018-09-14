Indian Man Fills Potholes In Memory Of His Son Who Died Because Of One

“Prakash's sudden death left a huge void in our lives. I do this work to remember and honor him. I also don't want anyone else to lose a loved one like we have.”

A teenager in Mumbai, India, lost his life after meeting an accident due to a pothole back in 2015 when floods ravaged the city. His father is now filling potholes in memory of his beloved son.

Dadarao Bilhore has so far filled 600 potholes in the city.

Recalling the incident that changed the grieving father’s life, he said his 16-year-old son, Prakash Bilhore, was travelling pillion with his cousin when suddenly his motorbike hit a deep pothole sending the two up in the air.

Unfortunately, Prakash wasn’t wearing a helmet at that time and as a result, the accident left the teenager brain dead, while his cousin suffered minor injuries because he was wearing a helmet.

Bilhore knew that his son won’t come back now, however, instead of just grieving over the loss of his child, he decided to do something to keep people safe from such accidents in future.

The 48-year-old took sand and a shovel and began dumping them in potholes wherever he saw them on the roads of the city. He has been practicing it from the past three years now and since then he has filled almost 600 potholes.

“Prakash's sudden death left a huge void in our lives. I do this work to remember and honor him. I also don't want anyone else to lose a loved one like we have,” said Bilhore.

Deaths caused by potholes are extremely common in India.

The country has the world’s second-largest road network and one of the highest numbers of road accidents globally. Official data recorded more than 150,000 deaths from about 500,000 accidents last year.

Nearly a tenth of those deaths were caused by accidents involving potholes.

In 2017, potholes were responsible for the deaths of 3,597 people. On an average, at last ten people lost their lives because of them. The situation worsens in the monsoon season when rain water fills up the gaps resulting in deadly accidents.

Thumbnail, Banner: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP/Getty Images