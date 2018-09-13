© Mihajlo Maricic / EyeEm via Getty Images

Fox 4 News Under Fire For Smearing Character Of Police Shooting Victim

“If there was an award for the worst journalism this would be a really strong contender. Congratulations to everyone at Fox 4 News.”

 

 

Dallas Fox 4 News has come under fire for its coverage of a recent police shooting case that claimed an innocent man’s life.

Amber Guyger, an off-duty Texas cop, entered the wrong home in her apartment building and reportedly killed her neighbor, an African-American man named Botham Shem Jean. At the time, she said she got into 26-year-old’s apartment because the door was slightly open and she thought she was in her own apartment after returning from a 12-hour shift.

The officer, who has since been charged with manslaughter, explained the room was completely dark at the time she fired. It was only after the officer turned on the lights that she realized she was in the wrong apartment which was one floor below her own apartment.

While her statement has sparked controversy, it was the search of the victim’s apartment that prompted people to question if the law enforcement officials were trying to somehow discredit the man who was shot and killed in his own apartment.

Unfortunately, the answer to that question appears to be affirmative.

According to a search warrant affidavit, officers seized “two fired cartridge casings, one laptop, a ballistic police vest, a backpack with police equipment and paperwork, two radio frequency identification keys, 10.4 grams of marijuana (equal to less than half an ounce) and a marijuana grinder, among other things” from the man’s apartment.

Now, while other news outlets focused on what items belonged to whom and talked about the two bullet casings found on the crime scene, a Fox station decided to focus on the marijuana allegedly seized from Jean’s home.

 

 

Because when a person of color is killed by a cop, it’s mandatory for all of his past alleged crimes to be drudged up and broadcasted on TV, right?

“They immediately began to smear him,” Attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Jean’s family, told The Associated Press, referring to the police search. While Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is also representing the victim’s family, claimed the weed was “nothing but a disgusting attempt to assassinate his character now that they have assassinated his person.”

Activists, media personalities, politicians and regular social media users had a lot to say about the irrelevant and defamatory tweet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Even NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch chimed in:

 

 

Her tweet appeared to be a testament to how offensive Fox station’s tweet really was.

 

 

