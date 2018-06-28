Reminder: NRA's Dana Loesch Called For 'Curb-Stomping' Of Journalists

The gun lobby's spokeswoman once called for journalists to be beaten to death. In fact, she even suggested the way it should be done.

The massacre at Capital Gazette in Maryland is yet another painful reminder of gun violence in the United States.

Yet, people who have the power to do something about it, refuse to show any kind of flexibility towards introducing more sensible gun laws.

President Donald Trump, as per usual, offered his "thoughts and prayers," which were quickly rejected, understandably so, because there have been 195 shootings in the country this year. And there are still six months left for 2018 to end.

Also, the shooting at the newspaper comes at a time of heightened hostility towards the mainstream media, courtesy of the Trump administration. Ever since Trump announced his bid for presidency, he has waged war against journalism that's critical of him. Thanks to Trump's parroting of the term, "fake news" has become a household term. He has even endorsed violence against media on Twitter (remember "that" CNN tweet?).

And it's not just Trump, even his aides, including the likes of Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Sanders, use the term fake news to discredit any or all news that sheds light on the many — many — controversies surrounding the president.

But all those slamming Trump and his war against media, in light of the latest tragedy, must remember he is not the only one who has publicly called for violence against the press.

In 2016, Dana Loesch, the spokesperson for the National Rifle Association, said journalists are "rat-bastards of the Earth" who she would be happy to see "curb-stomped."

Here's how Wikipedia defines the term "curb-stomp":

"A curb stomp, also called curbing, curb checking, curb painting, or making someone bite the curb is a form of assault in which a victim's mouth is forcefully placed on a curb and then stomped from behind, causing severe injuries and sometimes death."

When New York Daily News and The Intercept contributor, Shaun King, pointed out how the NRA is also responsible for spreading hate against journalists, Loesch responded by saying it was a lie.

Feel free to get the entire video, not 46 seconds, wherein I discussed a series of debunked reports & say I was pleased that they, the stories, were “curb stomped.” But you had to insist I was discussing people. I’m not like you, @ShaunKing . I don’t encourage or excuse violence. https://t.co/IWZQA5jsT1 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 29, 2018

Now, here's a video from NRA TV that shows Loesch calling for the curb-stomping of the mainstream media:

Loesch even accused King of exploiting "the tragedy of a psycho-stalker who took his obsession with a woman out on an innocent newspaper staff."

And you don’t get to exploit the tragedy of a psycho-stalker who took his obsession with a woman out on an innocent newspaper staff out on me over a rhetorical phrase used several years ago. But your a scam artist and scam is what you do @ShaunKing . — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 29, 2018

FYI: Initial reports suggest the capital Gazette shooting suspect had a "vendetta" against the newspaper. Also, he could be a Trump supporter.

Shooting suspect Jarrod Ramos does appear to be a Trump supporter. Tweeted positively about a big Trump lawsuit against the media.



He also had sued The Capital and had a longstanding grudge against the paper. pic.twitter.com/8DyG7Lbvj5 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 29, 2018

Guns kill people.

Gun lobbies encourage violence against people.

The powers that be encourage violence against people.

Gun lobbies pay the powers that be to keep letting guns kill people.

It's a vicious cycle.

