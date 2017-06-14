Meet Dana Loesch: The NRA Spox Who Values Guns Over American Lives

Dana Loesch’s love for guns started young, after her grandfather taught her how to shoot BB guns in the backyard.

The NRA’s spokeswoman, Dana Loesch, who tried and failed miserably to satisfy the Florida shooting survivors, parents of the victims, teachers and a Broward County sheriff with her responses that blamed mental health for mass shootings, was once a mommy blogger.

Now she is a major supporter for gun rights.

Loesch belonged to a Democratic blue-colored family. Her love for guns started young, after her grandfather taught her how to shoot BB guns in the backyard, The Washington Post reports.

She first earned fame through her blog, Mamalogues, where she wrote about her life as a homeschooling mother. Later, she launched herself as a conservative commentator in a nationally syndicated radio show, “The Dana Show.”

A decade earlier the former right-wing radio host, who now works for the U.S.’ leading pro-gun lobby group, begged Paul Guyot, a writer and executive producer of television and films, to cast her in a comedy show about a “hot young mom who does far-right radio,” revealed Guyot on Twitter.

Dana Loesch came to me 10yrs ago pitching a sitcom starring herself: “A hot young mom who does far right radio show.” Said her age & looks would make 1 side hate her & 1 love her so everyone would watch. Was obsessed w the potential fame & money. I turned her down. — Paul Guyot (@Fizzhogg) February 22, 2018

Guyot turned her down because, in his opinion, all she wanted was fame and money.

In 2012, she said soldiers who urinated on Taliban corpses were “cool.”

“I’d drop trou and do it too. That’s me, though. I want a million cool points for these guys,” she said, according to The Huffington Post. “C’mon people, this is a war. Do I have a problem with that as a citizen of the United States? No, I don’t.”

In 2017, after becoming the NRA’s spokesperson, Loesch sparked outrage for a highly insensitive ad in which she criticized the resistance against President Donald Trump. She can be seen in the video slamming everyone who was against Trump for using “their media to assassinate real news.” She also said NRA members needed to confront “this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth.”

“This NRA ad is an open call to violence to protect white supremacy,” said Black Lives Matter activist Deray McKesson about the NRA’s advert featuring Loesch. “If I made a video like this, I’d be in jail.”

Tamika Mallory, co-president of the Women’s March, issued an open letter to NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre against what she called “irresponsible and dangerous propaganda” that advocated for violence against people who don’t agree with the Trump administration’s policies.

Then Loesch attacked the organizers of the Women’s March.

The outspoken gun rights defender apparently also keeps a gun with herself while in bed, in case of an intruder. She claimed she's received threats on Twitter for defending guns, which forced her to move “due to repeated threats from gun control advocates.”

Loesch has authored two books, including "Hands Off My Gun: Defeating the Plot to Disarm America," in which she focuses on the history of the Second Amendment and explains what "gun confiscation would mean to Americans' basic rights as citizens."

Her support for guns is tattooed on her body. Loesch has reportedly “Ephesians 6:12-13” tattooed on her forearm. That references the call for Christians to “put on the full armor of God” to fight off evil. Apparently to Loesch, that means guns.

During the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), she accused the media of loving mass shootings because of massive viewership.

“Many in legacy media love mass shootings. You guys love it,” she said.

“I’m not saying you guys love the tragedy but I am saying you love the ratings,” she added. “Crying white mothers are ratings gold.”

Loesch will reportedly debut a one-hour, commercial-free show on NRA TV next month to combat the mainstream media.

Read More Defiant Florida Survivors Leave NRA Spokeswoman Stuttering For Answers

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque