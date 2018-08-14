Trump-Tapped Official Allegedly Asked Staffers To Buy Her Pantyhose

The Defense Department Office of Inspector General is digging into claims that White used staff members for personal errands and retaliated after complaints were filed, CNN reports.

After former EPA head Scott Pruitt, yet another Trump-picked official faces allegations of misusing government resources.

The Defense Department Office of Inspector General is currently probing Dana White, the Pentagon's chief spokeswoman, who is accused of forcing federal employees to run her personal errands.

Anonymous sources told CNN White ordered her staffers to perform tasks such as making pantyhose purchases and fetching her clothes from the dry cleaners, arranging her appointments for hair and makeup as well as driving her to the office on a snowy day.

The sources added staffers faced reprisals in case of failure to do as directed.

White, a top civilian aide to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, was appointed to her position in April 2017.

CNN reports at least two staffers informed the inspector general after they were transferred, which, they claim, was a reprisal to their initial complaints against White.

The Pentagon spokeswoman has not yet publicly addressed the allegations. The details of the investigation will reportedly be forwarded to her boss, Mattis, who will eventually decide what to do.

The Trump administration has been mired in similar controversies and resulted in at least two major resignations.

Pruitt stepped down in July over a bunch of ethical violations, including allegations that he asked young staff members to place hotel reservations on their personal credit cards and even used them as "personal servants"

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned in September after reports emerged he spent more than $1.2 million on airfare at his department.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images