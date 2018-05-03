‘Cute’ Dancing Panda In China May Be In Distress, Say Experts

“He’s big and lovely. This is my first time to see a real panda. It’s a fantastic experience,” said a primary school student.

A dancing panda in China is winning the hearts of people with his moves. His video was uploaded on Chinese social media and the internet fell in love with the animal.

The seven-year-old panda named Kaihin entertains people with his dance moves while swinging his head from left to right and swaying his body at the Qianling Mountain Park in Guiyang, Guizhou province.

“He’s big and lovely,” said Wu Yuqi, a primary school student. “This is my first time to see a real panda. It’s a fantastic experience.”

However, according to experts, Kaihin may be moving his head and body because he is stressed. Some internet users were also quick to note the animal’s suffering. “This is not cute! This is repetitive behavior,” one person commented on Sina Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter. “The panda is in pain. Please do not make fun of it,” he wrote.

His comments garnered more than 1,000 likes, signifying many people understood the panda’s agony.

“He must have some psychological illness. What has the park done?” commented another user.

“Having stayed in a fixed, small room for too long a time, [the panda] will become fretful and produce repetitive behavior,” said Wang Shuqun, a member of staff at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan province. He was Kaihin’s keeper before he was sent to the park.

The head of panda habitat at the Qianling Mountain Park also admitted the panda was showing signs of being stressed. “When homesick or panicking, Kaihin will shake his head,” said Li Da. “He does like shaking his head, though … it’s his hobby.”

Animal captivity is a major problem, however many parks and zoo retort to the caging of animals to earn profits. Wildlife is to be cherished and protected and it can only be done by offering them protection in their natural surroundings, instead of zoos and parks.

Read More Ohio Zoo Kills Gorilla After Toddler Falls Into Enclosure

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Pixabay, Mordilla Net