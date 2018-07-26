Video Shows Tennessee Cop Shooting Black Man In The Back, Killing Him

The Nashville District Attorney's office released a surveillance video of a cop chasing down Daniel Hambrick, a black man — and shooting and killing him as he tried to run away. See the full video here:

The Nashville District Attorney's office released a surveillance video of a cop chasing down Daniel Hambrick, a black man — and shooting and killing him as he tried to run away. See the full video here: https://t.co/moPqwwlVO1 pic.twitter.com/pPmBqmsUZS — The Appeal (@theappeal) August 8, 2018

Davidson County District Attorney's Office has released a video showing a white police officer shooting a black man in the back and killing him.

The incident occurred on July 26, 2018.

Daniel Hambrick, 25, pulled over his car during an expanded police search for stolen cars.

The police claims Hambrick was holding a gun when he got out of the car. However, in one of the the newly-released videos, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) referred to a "dark-colored object" in Hambrick's hands just seconds before Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke shot at him several times.

Mayor David Briley said during a press conference it was "important" for the law-enforcement to release footage for transparency in the investigation.

"This was a tragic event, and my prayers are with Mr. Hambrick's mother and the rest of the family. I don't know if there can be anything worse than losing your child," he stated.

Following the shooting, Hambrick's family and the local community are demanding answers.

"He was a great child," said Vickie Hambrick, his mother. "I just want justice for my son. That's all I ask for. And for all the young black guys and young women, I want justice for them."

The Nashville-area Fraternal Order of the Police criticized TBI over "grainy footage," which has further complicated the case.

"They shot him in the back," Hambrick's mother added. "The police officer fired four times, three of those bullets ripped Daniel apart. He fell to the ground, where he was cuffed and left, left there like a dog. Worse than a dog."

The TBI's investigation is ongoing. Mayor Briley has also called on "immediate action" to be taken in response to the shooting.

Delke has been placed on administrative leave.

The incident comes amid a series of police shootings of African-American men involving ambiguous circumstances. Hambrick was shot almost a year after 31-year-old Jocques Clemmons was shot three times by Nashville Police Officer Joshua Lippert.

As Clemmons' family continues to seek answers, Lippert remains on desk duty.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Metro Nashville PD