In Denmark, Halal And Kosher Food Became Illegal Before Bestiality

Sex with animals was still legal in 2015 in Denmark, a year after the country banned halal and kosher meat citing animal abuse.

Denmark is set to introduce a new set of 22 proposals to instill “Danish values” into non-Western immigrants, out of which 13 proposals directly target the Muslim-majority “ghettos.” One such proposal includes separating children as young as 12 months of age from parents for 25 hours a week, so they can be taken to preschools where they would be taught “Danishness.”

This is a blatant disregard of Muslims’ religious freedom and equality in Denmark. However, Danish far-right politicians do not deem it so.

“Some will wail and say, ‘We’re not equal before the law in this country,’ and ‘Certain groups are punished harder,’ but that’s nonsense,” said Soren Pape Poulsen, the leader of the Danish Conservative Party.

To those who claimed the measures were a crackdown on Muslims, he added, “That’s nonsense and rubbish. To me this is about, no matter who lives in these areas and who they believe in, they have to profess to the values required to have a good life in Denmark.”

What “values” is Poulsen talking about, exactly? The values that forbid halal or kosher meat as they contribute to animal abuse but which allows bestiality and the brutal and extremely painful slaughter of hundreds of whales each year?

Apparently so.

In February 2014, Denmark banned the religious slaughter of animals for the production of halal and kosher meat. European laws require animals to be stunned before they are slaughtered; however, exceptions are made on religious grounds.

For meat to be considered halal under Islamic law or kosher under Jewish law, the animal has to be conscious when killed. The process of stunning the animal also causes pain before it results in unconsciousness. It can also end up killing the animal which is religiously problematic for both Muslims and Jews.

However, the former minister for agriculture and food Dan Jorgensen said “animal rights come before religion,” even though at the time it was deemed to be a “clear interference in religious freedom limiting the rights of Muslims and Jews to practice their religion in Denmark.”

However, during that time, Denmark still legalized bestiality and zoophilia.

Before an anti-bestiality law passed in 2015, sex with animals was still legal in the country under the twisted provision that the animal must not be harmed. Which begs the question, how would anyone know whether the animal enjoyed sex with humans? An animal cannot give consent, after all, or even prove it has been hurt during sex.

At the time, according to Ice News, a site specialized in Nordic reporting, Denmark was already operating animal brothels that charged $85 to $170 depending on the type of animal the person wanted to abuse.

It was only when there was a danger of propagating animal-sex tourism — and not any real concern for the animal’s wellbeing — was a new law passed that banned bestiality. Even then, it was found that only 76 percent of Danes supported the new law while the rest of the 24 percent population would have liked to see the continued and deplorable abuse of animals for their depraved pleasures.

In another case of irony, in February 2014, roughly the same time when Denmark banned ritual sacrifice of animals for Muslims and Jews, Copenhagen Zoo slaughtered a young giraffe, Marius, because it was deemed “unsuitable” for breeding because of its “common” genes. Rather than sending the young Marius to other zoos who wanted to house it, the zoo shot it dead and then conducted a public dissection of the animal in front of zoo-goers, including children, before feeding it to lions.

The brutal killing apparently did not strike as inhumane to Denmark’s politicians who care so much about animal welfare.

Meanwhile, Faroe Island, an island-country which comes under the Kingdom of Denmark, practices a 1,000-year-old tradition that involves the brutal and extremely painful killings of hundreds of pilot whales each year. The Danish island-country passionately defends the practice with the help of armed forces and has even gone so far as to punish conservationists for interference.

So much for animal rights.

No, the halal meat ban citing animal welfare as well as the more recent set of 22 proposals to instill “Danish values” are just two of Denmark’s’ various attempts to mask its increasing Islamophobia — and the facade is getting extremely flimsy.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters