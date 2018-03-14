GRAPHIC VIDEO: Baseball Player Drags Girlfriend Down Stairs, Hits Her

As he drags her on the stairwell, she loses her glasses. He puts them back on her face, grabs her by the arm, lifting her up then he backhands her again.

THIS IS HARD TO WATCH... Newly-released surveillance video shows former Houston Astros prospect Danry Vasquez striking his girlfriend three times. *WARNING - GRAPHIC VIDEO* https://t.co/nltXIEcUZk pic.twitter.com/uFgdp9piNN — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) March 15, 2018

CONTENT WARNING: This video may be upsetting for some people. Viewer discretion is advised.

Shocking footage has been released, showing a baseball player dragging and beating his girlfriend.

The incident occurred in August, 2016, after Danry Vasquez was returning from a practice session, with the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros), with his girlfriend.

In the security video, which the Corpus Christi police released to KRIS-TV, the then-24-year-old outfielder from Venezuela can be seen walking through a door with his girlfriend.

Suddenly, he begins to slap and backhand her face. He then takes her by the hair and drags her on the stairwell and hits her again, knocking off her glasses.

Vasquez puts the glasses back on the woman's face, directs her to go downstairs while he goes back upstairs. The video cuts to the part where both of them can be seen going downstairs, when, again, he backhands her, causing her glasses to fall off her face.

As disturbing as the incident is, even more appalling is the fact that Vasquez received a slap on the wrist for his actions.

He was arrested but domestic violence charges against him were eventually dismissed and he was let go on $10,000 bail.

The Astros released him but in January he was signed by the Lancaster Barnstormers, a Pennsylvania-based unaffiliated minor league baseball team, which released Vasquez only after the video emerged this week.

“Upon being made aware of the nature of the incident, the Barnstormers made a prompt decision to cut ties with the 24-year old outfielder,” the team said in a statement.

The Barnstormers, like the rest of the world, were "made aware of the nature of the incident" because Vasquez case was highly publicized.

Unfortunately, the world of sports has a long-standing tradition of accommodating male athletes with allegations or, sometimes, even convictions of committing violence against women.

For instance, there is an entire list of NFL players who have been arrested over domestic violence over the past 15 years. Many of them, nevertheless, were allowed to continue to play. In addition, as of December, 2017, at least 44 players accused or convicted of sexual assault, sexual violence, domestic abuse, or rape, are still playing in the football league.

The problem is, in fact, even worse when it comes to MLB, according to an analysis by SB Nation.

Here's what Twitterverse had to say about Vasquez's video:

That Danry Vasquez footage made me sick to my stomach. The worst part is that his girlfriend didn’t even act like this was out of the ordinary. Unreal. I beg for every person experiencing this to step up and find the strength to fight back. Shit is not acceptable. — ?????? (@amie2331) March 14, 2018

I wish Danry Vasquez had social media so I could at least try and tell him that hes the biggest piece of shit on earth — Dan Porinsky (@DanPorinsky) March 14, 2018

The video of Danry Vasquez beating his girlfriend is horrifying. Hope MLB and all other baseball leagues never let this guy play. — Bridgid (@BC_Hawkins) March 14, 2018

I’m literally in tears watching this video. I hope that piece of shit Danry Vasquez is locked under the jail ??????pic.twitter.com/nsj0zIKMEI — Shashana (@Shashana80sKid) March 14, 2018

