Activists Raise Thousands To Pin Trump’s Anti-Cruz Tweets On Billboard

We did it!!!!! Thank you to everyone who contributed. https://t.co/e5WykhREsG — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 2, 2018

Throughout his tumultuous presidency, Donald Trump has frequently made headlines for his rash, inconsiderate and maligning statements, most of which comprised of him callously rebuking his opponents.

However, it now appears his penchant for being reckless with his words might come back to haunt him.

Case in point: Activists in Texas, including Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg, have raised thousands of dollars in less than 24 hours to place an anti-Ted Cruz (Sen. R-Texas) billboard in the state.

The proposed sign will reportedly feature Trump’s own words from February 2016, in which he attacked Cruz by calling him an “all talk, no action” politician.

So many wonderful selections to choose from... Thank you @POTUSpic.twitter.com/Q9dmuQr2AT — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 2, 2018

So, the question is why did the activists feel the need to put the president’s yet another typical tweet out there in the open for the world to see, that too after two years?

Well, the whole idea was to highlight the blatant hypocrisy of the POTUS, who has suddenly become a big supporter of Sen. Cruz – the very same person he used to repeatedly mock during the Republican presidential primary by calling him a “Lyin’ Ted.”

A GoFundMe page organized by USA Latinx, a political group focused on supporting Latinx candidates, launched an online campaign and topped its $6,000 fundraising goal to finance the billboard in a very short time. Nearly 500 people have so far contributed the money.

“We are planning to display the president’s own words about Cruz from 2016 on a mobile billboard, to remind Texans of the truth,” noted the GoFundMe post for the planned billboard. “Texans deserve better.”

The project was supported by Houston organizer Antonio Arellano and the chairman of the liberal Mad Dog PAC, Claude Taylor. The idea is to move a mobile billboard around in several locations in Texas to“maximize visibility and impact.”

As the final stretch of the 2018 midterm elections begins, Cruz, who once appeared to have a near-guaranteed re-election in the red state, no longer seems to be a safe bet for Republicans to win in November.

The Republican is in a statistical dead heat with his Democratic challenger, El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke, who has drawn national support in a very short time.

Just last week, Trump tweeted, noting the senator now has his “complete and total endorsement.”

I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas - weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018

For obvious reasons, the president’s dramatic change of mind for his onetime foe was mocked by many on Twitter, where people served him brutal reminders of his own very own words.

Trump: "I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October.”

Cruz: pic.twitter.com/O1WULwL1Mm — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) August 31, 2018

Trump in 2016: "Be careful, Lyin' Ted, or I will spill the beans on your wife!"



Trump in 2018: "I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find." https://t.co/Xc7Disxgqrpic.twitter.com/KusfbritIB — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) September 1, 2018

Banner Image Credits: Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images