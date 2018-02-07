DC Mayor Mocks 'Reality Star' Trump Over High Military Parade Costs

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took issue with President Donald Trump's griping tweets Friday morning. So she issued a tweet of her own, at his expense.

President Donald Trump lambasted officials in Washington D.C. on Friday morning, claiming that they ran up the bill on a proposed military parade he had wanted to hold in the city this fall. That parade was canceled in large part because it would cost $92 million to finance, according to the Pentagon.

In response to the president’s whining, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser mocked the “reality star” president in a tweet of her own.

Trump made clear who he blamed for the immense costs of the parade. “The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it,” Trump wrote on Friday. “When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up!”

Trump stated he would attend a different parade “at Andrews Air Force base on a different date,” and would attend festivities celebrating the end to World War I in Paris, France, instead.

“Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN,” he added. “Now we can buy some more jet fighters!”

Many have criticized Trump’s proposed military parade. The American Legion, for instance, came out against it this week, arguing the money that could be spent on a grand parade would be better utilized elsewhere.

But Bowser took a different approach to the president’s rant on Friday, suggesting she showed Trump the “realities” that he was just not willing to take note of before.

“Yup, I’m Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad),” the Democratic mayor wrote.

In truth, the $92 million figure that Trump is so ornery about came from his own Pentagon, not from D.C. officials. The Pentagon would account for more than half ($50 million) of the entire budget for the parade on its own, while $42 million would go toward costs incurred by interagency partners, such as the Department of Homeland Security.

Of course, as many have commented on this issue already, Trump probably wants a grandiose parade for his own self-aggrandizement. He may sell this parade as a tribute to veterans, but in reality it seems he wants to throw a big shindig to show the military might he commands as president.

Much of the evidence suggesting as much can be seen in his own complaints about the matter. Trump whines and whines, but when it comes to respecting the veterans and the brave men and women currently in the military, he didn’t say much in his tweets about them on Friday morning, did he?

Bowser is right to poke fun at the president. Trump is clearly not in touch with reality, and a little humor at his expense may go a long way to knocking him off his high horse.

Banner/thumbnail image credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters