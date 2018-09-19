© REUTERS/Brian Snyder

#DearProfessorFord Trends As Support Gathers For Kavanaugh's Accuser

Fatimah Mazhar
Professor Christine Blasey Ford has drawn vile abuse after accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. But she has also received a lot of support.

 

Like most sexual assault accusers, Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused President Trump's SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted rape, is also being dragged through the mud.

Ford initially had written a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein and wished to remain anonymous. But when the details of her odeal were leaked, she decided to go public.

Since then, she has been a target of vile abuse, so much so that she has been forced into relocating.

However, while there's vile abuse, there's also a lot of support. 

As the GOP intends to get on with Kavanaugh's confirmation, despite the allegations, dozens of women, including Hollywood stars such as Julianne Moore, Gabrielle Union, Eva Longoria,  Marisa Tomei, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, have teamed up under the hashtag #DearProfessorFord.

They are all reading the same letter expressing solidarity with Professor Ford and also protesting Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“You are strong and you are not alone,” says the chorus in the video. “You are a survivor. Millions of us have your back. You and your testimony are credible.”

They end by saying, “We believe you.”

