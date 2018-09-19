DearProfessorFord Trends As Support Gathers For Kavanaugh's Accuser

Professor Christine Blasey Ford has drawn vile abuse after accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. But she has also received a lot of support.

#DearProfessorFord, your sisters have a message for you: we believe you. We call on Senators to demand a full, fair and trauma-informed investigation. pic.twitter.com/Of32UZ6JFx — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) September 19, 2018

Like most sexual assault accusers, Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused President Trump's SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted rape, is also being dragged through the mud.

Ford initially had written a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein and wished to remain anonymous. But when the details of her odeal were leaked, she decided to go public.

Since then, she has been a target of vile abuse, so much so that she has been forced into relocating.

However, while there's vile abuse, there's also a lot of support.

As the GOP intends to get on with Kavanaugh's confirmation, despite the allegations, dozens of women, including Hollywood stars such as Julianne Moore, Gabrielle Union, Eva Longoria, Marisa Tomei, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, have teamed up under the hashtag #DearProfessorFord.

They are all reading the same letter expressing solidarity with Professor Ford and also protesting Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“You are strong and you are not alone,” says the chorus in the video. “You are a survivor. Millions of us have your back. You and your testimony are credible.”

They end by saying, “We believe you.”

#DearProfessorFord: Thank you for willingly standing up despite defamation and a storied history of women like Anita Hill who were not believed. In the words of @MazieHirono, it’s time for us men to shut up and stand up. pic.twitter.com/T6CrwAz42W — Rob Bennett (@rob_bennett) September 19, 2018

#DearProfessorFord



In 1998 Conservatives demanded an investigation of alleged sexual assault by a President with just 2 years left in his term.



In 2018 they should be screaming for an investigation of alleged sexual assault by a SCOTUS nominee with a lifetime left in his term. — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) September 20, 2018

#DearProfessorFord:



As Republicans revictimize you and praise the man who assaulted you, I want you to know that so many of us believe you including men like me. I’m an assault survivor who found the courage to come forward 20 years later and I’m glad I did.



It freed me.#MeToo — Ryan Knight 🌊 (@ProudResister) September 19, 2018

We are with you #DearProfessorFord, & I can think of no better way to show you just how much than for @HeidiLiFeldman & all to have raised $182k for your security costs. We don't want you to go through this with just words of support, but with actions too. https://t.co/IjXrWeRnhx pic.twitter.com/Ds7qIQFuA5 — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) September 20, 2018

