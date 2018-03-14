Defense Department Spent Over $138,000 At Trump Properties In 2017

“Once again we find the President's hand deep in the taxpayer's pocket," said the co-founder of a group that advocates for government transparency.

The Department of Defense spent more than $138,000 at Trump branded properties in the first eight months of Donald Trump’s presidency, according to CNN, which reviewed hundreds of records about the expenditures of the chaotic administration.

The analysis also provided evidence about where all the taxpayer money is flowing: Trump’s company. Charges have reportedly been imposed on the department-issued Visa cards, which span from Honolulu to Washington, D.C.

Property of the People, a non-profit organization that stresses upon government also obtained documents through Freedom of Information Act that revealed Pentagon officials spent more than $17,000 at the Trump Ocean Club hotel in Panama in the first half of 2017.

These findings indicate the POTUS makes sure his military personnel stay at his properties when he visits them – particularly his extravagant Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

It was found out that $58,875.69 were spent by the military personnel on food and lodging, and not-so-coincidentally, most of this exorbitant amount was spent during the president’s 25-day between February and April at his club.

"With the DoD's... spending at Mar-a-Lago and other Trump properties, and Trump's refusal to divest from his sprawling business empire, once again we find the President's hand deep in the taxpayer's pocket," said Ryan Shapiro, co-founder of Property of the People.

“Trump’s venality and his administration’s open contempt for transparency creates a functionally unprecedented potential for conflicts of interest and corruption,” Shapiro added.

There is no denying the fact that Trump has definitely got a knack for paying himself with other peoples’ money. But unfortunately for the president, his tactics cannot be overlooked in the White House, because the money he receives in this case, are from the federal government or state governments.

Predictably, such excessive expenditures have raised concerns amongst ethic experts, who say the payments may violate the Constitution’s domestic emoluments clause, which prevents the president from receiving money from the federal government or state governments.

The clause “has always been strictly enforced because you don’t want the President playing favorites,” Norman Eisen, a former ethics adviser to President Barack Obama, told CNN. “We know that Cabinet officials try to ingratiate themselves with the President by telling Trump how much they love his properties. Who’s to say that’s not influencing Trump’s decisions?”

Eisen has filed court briefs in emoluments lawsuits against the president.

However, there are some pro-Trump emolument experts too, who believe there is nothing unlawful about his company receiving money for hotel rooms and food.

"These sorts of business transactions through the Trump Organization are not emoluments," said Josh Blackman, a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston. "An emolument does not extend to business transactions for value, rather an emolument is a profit for the discharge of office."

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW) in Washington, D.C, have written down several instances where the government and special interests have reached out president’s private businesses during Trump’s first year in office, and found out more than 500 occasions of potential conflict of interests.

Another arrangement that could fall under domestic emolument violation, according to Jordan Libowitz, a spokesperson for CREW, is if Trump’s business had sort of profit-sharing agreement with the Panama hotel and the Trump Company benefitted from the hotel patronage.

But such speculations haven’t been confirmed yet due to Trump Organization being not-so-vocal about its business dealings.

“We don’t know to a full extent how the Trump Organization’s internal business mechanisms work,” he continued. “We don’t know what money is going where and that’s a problem when the president still owns a significant share of the profit.”

Pressure from the ethics officials and government watchdogs hasn’t swayed the president much. Trump still controls his real estate business and it doesn’t seem that he will divest himself from assets that can lead to conflicts of interest anytime soon.

His two adult sons now officially run the business.

