After Trump Disinvites Eagles, Lawmakers Invite Team To Capitol Hill

Less than 10 Eagles players were going to go to White House, according to @MikeGarafolo



So President disinvited Eagles #FlyEaglesFly#NoOneLikesUsWeDontCarepic.twitter.com/YHEHoZRJbL — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 4, 2018

As a customary practice, the president typically invites the champions of major professional and college sports to the White House for a visit to applaud their efforts and celebrate their victories.

However, President Donald Trump, in yet another unprecedented move, rescinded an invitation to Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles upon learning most of the team’s players didn’t plan to come anyway over their disaccord with the current administration on national anthem protests.

After the commander-in-chief uninvited the team, two Democratic lawmakers from Pennsylvania wasted no time in offering the Eagles an alternative option for a potential trip to Washington.

Rep. Brendan Boyle and Sen. Bob Casey both took to Twitter to welcome the Super Bowl champions.

I’m proud of what the @Eagles accomplished this year. I’m skipping this political stunt at the White House and just invited the Eagles to Congress. @Eagles How about a tour of the Capitol? https://t.co/niWR7zkSYx — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) June 4, 2018

The @Eagles are still welcome to visit the US Capitol. I will have @Wawa coffee waiting. https://t.co/Ts41v7GBGn — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 4, 2018

In a statement, Trump said the Eagles, which defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in February, wanted to send a smaller delegation but he declined as he apparently believed the fans planning to attend “deserve better.”

However, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) didn’t buy the president’s excuse of not hosting a small contingent of players. He called Trump a “fragile egomaniac” who just tried to save face after he learnt some of the players would boycott the visit.

“Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend,” Kenney said in a statement.

According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, the team owner Jeffrey Lurie, who called Trump’s presidency “disastrous,” planned to send fewer than 10 players to the event.

“The Eagles call the birthplace of our democracy home, so it’s no surprise that this team embodies everything that makes our country and our city great,” Kenny added. “These are players who stand up for the causes they believe in and who contribute in meaningful ways to their community. They represent the diversity of our nation — a nation in which we are free to express our opinions.”

Even people on Twitter didn’t spare the president and mocked his childish antic to avoid the embarrassment.

It's quite simple.



Trump wanted to FORCE Philadelphia Eagles players to visit him.



The Eagles' owner refused to force his players to visit someone they don't respect.



Eagles win



Trump loses#FlyEaglesFly — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 4, 2018

Trump has just banned the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl team from visiting the White House after several players said they would not attend. Team owner Jeff Lurie planned to send smaller delegation so player could choose



Trump was too childish to allow this. Thank you @Eagles — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 4, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump rescinding the @Eagles' White House invitation, is like a guy who knows he's about to get dumped canceling the date the night before.



You're not fooling anyone, Donnie.#FlyEaglesFly — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 5, 2018

BREAKING: The Philadelphia Eagles will NOT attend the White House Super Bowl celebration. So many players on the team decided not to attend that Trump cancelled to avoid the embarrassment! Go Eagles! #FlyEaglesFly — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 4, 2018

A pathetic racist with a fragile ego had his feelings hurt because a football team didn’t want to praise his odious stench of corrosion. Forced patriotism is fascism, nothing more nor less. Make no mistake, the Eagles won their second Super Bowl today. #FlyEaglesFly — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 5, 2018

The contentious debate on players kneeling during the national anthem in a peaceful protest against racism and policy brutality in the country recently made headlines after National Football League (NFL) owners announced kneeling players could be fined.

However, since the very beginning, the president has made his contempt apparent for players engaging in such protests. In fact, in an interview with the “Fox & Friends,” Trump suggested such players didn’t deserve to be in America for protesting against injustice.

