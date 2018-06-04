© Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

After Trump Disinvites Eagles, Lawmakers Invite Team To Capitol Hill

by
Aliza Ali
“Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our president is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size.”

 

 

As a customary practice, the president typically invites the champions of major professional and college sports to the White House for a visit to applaud their efforts and celebrate their victories.

However, President Donald Trump, in yet another unprecedented move, rescinded an invitation to Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles upon learning most of the team’s players didn’t plan to come anyway over their disaccord with the current administration on national anthem protests.

After the commander-in-chief uninvited the team, two Democratic lawmakers from Pennsylvania wasted no time in offering the Eagles an alternative option for a potential trip to Washington.

Rep. Brendan Boyle and Sen. Bob Casey both took to Twitter to welcome the Super Bowl champions.

 

 

 

In a statement, Trump said the Eagles, which defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in February, wanted to send a smaller delegation but he declined as he apparently believed the fans planning to attend “deserve better.”

However, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) didn’t buy the president’s excuse of not hosting a small contingent of players. He called Trump a “fragile egomaniac” who just tried to save face after he learnt some of the players would boycott the visit.

“Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend,” Kenney said in a statement.

According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, the team owner Jeffrey Lurie, who called Trump’s presidency “disastrous,” planned to send fewer than 10 players to the event.

“The Eagles call the birthplace of our democracy home, so it’s no surprise that this team embodies everything that makes our country and our city great,” Kenny added. “These are players who stand up for the causes they believe in and who contribute in meaningful ways to their community. They represent the diversity of our nation — a nation in which we are free to express our opinions.”

Even people on Twitter didn’t spare the president and mocked his childish antic to avoid the embarrassment.

 

 

 

 

 

The contentious debate on players kneeling during the national anthem in a peaceful protest against racism and policy brutality in the country recently made headlines after National Football League (NFL) owners announced kneeling players could be fined.

However, since the very beginning, the president has made his contempt apparent for players engaging in such protests. In fact, in an interview with the “Fox & Friends,” Trump suggested such players didn’t deserve to be in America for protesting against injustice.

Read More
NFL Players Kneel Despite Trump's Fresh Call For Protests To End

Banner Image Credits: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Tags:
athlete capitol hill democrats donald trump kneel lawmakers national anthem national football league news president donald trump protests super bowl trump administration united states white house
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.