Democratic Candidate Pepper Sprays Himself To Promote School Safety

Case in point: A progressive House candidate in Colorado pepper sprayed himself in a video campaign to talk about gun reform.

Levi Tillemann, a Democratic congressional candidate, criticized President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to arm teachers with guns to fight against active shooters. Tillemann instead wanted to equip educators with an aerosol spray.

“I’m calling on Congress to stop talking past each other and try something new,” he said in the ad. “Empower schools and teachers with non-lethal self-defense tools, like this can of pepper spray.”

The Democrat went on to convince why pepper sprays were far more effective in emergency situations than an armed educator.

“Pepper spray doesn’t cost much and it can be safely stored in a break glass in case of emergency cabinet. But it’s powerful and won’t accidentally kill a kid,” he added.

However, what he did next goes to show how committed he was to the idea he was advocating. He pepper-sprayed himself.

“It’s incredibly painful, and now I just can’t see anything,” Tillemann said after spraying himself with a hose and dunking his head into a bucket of water. “Wow, that’s intense.”

Apparently, the candidate really was in pain as he hosed water directly into his very swollen eye socket.

"It's just unbearable. It's like lava in your eyes," exclaimed the Colorado candidate.

Tillemann, a former Department of Energy official during the Obama administration, is running for the Democratic nomination to take on Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Colo.)

In the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which left 17 students and staff members dead, Trump ignored all the pragmatic approaches to combat school shootings – including increasing age-limit for buying assault-style rifles and strengthening criminal background checks etc. Instead, he promoted the widely-resented notion of arming teachers.

"I’ve had enough of Democrats and Republicans talking past each other on gun control as kids, schools and communities pay the price in blood," Tillemann captioned the campaign advert on Facebook.

